Senator Siddiqui Questions PTI's Silence On Palestinian Issue

Sumaira FH Published October 07, 2024 | 08:38 PM

Parliamentary leader of PML-N in Senate, Senator Irfan Siddiqui has strongly criticized PTI for their silence on the Palestinian issue, questioning why they're hesitant to speak out for Palestine, seemingly fearful of offending someone

In a statement posted on his social media account X, Siddiqui, who is also the chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, said that the false propagandists are brazenly ignoring the blood-soaked streets of Gaza and the innocent children dying from hunger.

Criticizing the PTI for refusing to attend the government's All Parties Conference (APC), he stated that their decision not to participate in the APC on Palestine, held at Presidency to show solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine, has exposed the true nature of the PTI.

Senator Siddiqui called out Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to be transparent about their stance on the Palestinian conflict.

Essentially, if PTI was hesitant to support Palestine issue, they should own it and explain why, he said and questioned whether it was meant for particular group or to gain support from abroad.

