Open Menu

Senator Siddiqui Refutes Claims Of Nawaz’s Political Disengagement

Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Senator Siddiqui refutes claims of Nawaz’s political disengagement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Parliamentary leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the Senate, Senator Irfan-ul-Haq Siddiqui, on Friday strongly denied recent speculation claiming that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is stepping back from active politics or seeking a shift in his political role.

Terming the reports as “fabricated” and “incorrectly attributed” to him, Senator Siddiqui clarified that Nawaz Sharif remains fully engaged in national politics and continues to serve as Pakistan’s most senior political leader. “The question of his disengagement simply does not arise,” he said in a statement.

As President of the PML-N the largest party in parliament Nawaz Sharif continues to guide the party’s strategic direction. With the PML-N leading both the Federal government and the Punjab administration, the party remains a dominant force in Pakistan’s political landscape.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Enduranc ..

UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

9 hours ago
 UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in ..

UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain

11 hours ago
 UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu ..

UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..

13 hours ago
 Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed ..

Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan

13 hours ago
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 ..

27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs

13 hours ago
 ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seize ..

ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21. ..

13 hours ago
 Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari t ..

Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence

13 hours ago
 Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton ..

Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton management activities

13 hours ago
 Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedent ..

Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedented rate': UNICEF

13 hours ago
 PFA takes action against substandard food in Chini ..

PFA takes action against substandard food in Chiniot

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan