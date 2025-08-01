Senator Siddiqui refutes claims of Nawaz’s political disengagement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Parliamentary leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the Senate, Senator Irfan-ul-Haq Siddiqui, on Friday strongly denied recent speculation claiming that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is stepping back from active politics or seeking a shift in his political role.

Terming the reports as “fabricated” and “incorrectly attributed” to him, Senator Siddiqui clarified that Nawaz Sharif remains fully engaged in national politics and continues to serve as Pakistan’s most senior political leader. “The question of his disengagement simply does not arise,” he said in a statement.

As President of the PML-N the largest party in parliament Nawaz Sharif continues to guide the party’s strategic direction. With the PML-N leading both the Federal government and the Punjab administration, the party remains a dominant force in Pakistan’s political landscape.