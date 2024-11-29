Senator Siddiqui slams Omar Ayub for fostering divisions among security forces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) PML-N’s Parliamentary leader in the Senate, Senator Irfan ul Haq Siddiqui, on Friday condemned the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub Khan, for sowing division among security forces instead of reflecting on their humiliating retreat of final call and reconsidering their fascist tactics.

In a post on X, Irfan Siddiqui criticized Umer Ayub of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for blaming security forces and inciting rebellion.

He emphasized that the constitution defines the role of the armed forces and law enforcement to thwart attacks from those acting under the guise of a political party.

He firmly stated that during PTI’s recent attack on the federation, no law enforcement agencies fired shots, nor was there any order to do so against PTI’s miscreants. He questioned whether PTI could still be considered a political party.

He firmly stated that during PTI’s recent attack on the federation, no law enforcement agencies fired shots, nor was there any order to do so against PTI’s miscreants.