Open Menu

Senator Siddiqui Slams Omar Ayub For Fostering Divisions Among Security Forces

Umer Jamshaid Published November 29, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Senator Siddiqui slams Omar Ayub for fostering divisions among security forces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) PML-N’s Parliamentary leader in the Senate, Senator Irfan ul Haq Siddiqui, on Friday condemned the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub Khan, for sowing division among security forces instead of reflecting on their humiliating retreat of final call and reconsidering their fascist tactics.

In a post on X, Irfan Siddiqui criticized Umer Ayub of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for blaming security forces and inciting rebellion.

He emphasized that the constitution defines the role of the armed forces and law enforcement to thwart attacks from those acting under the guise of a political party.

He firmly stated that during PTI’s recent attack on the federation, no law enforcement agencies fired shots, nor was there any order to do so against PTI’s miscreants. He questioned whether PTI could still be considered a political party.

He firmly stated that during PTI’s recent attack on the federation, no law enforcement agencies fired shots, nor was there any order to do so against PTI’s miscreants.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack National Assembly Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Irfan Siddiqui Post From Opposition

Recent Stories

Over 9.2 Million Cases Resolved Across Punjab's 2, ..

Over 9.2 Million Cases Resolved Across Punjab's 2,033 District Courts via PITB d ..

2 hours ago
 Celebrate love with the OPPO OFans Festival!

Celebrate love with the OPPO OFans Festival!

2 hours ago
 ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup begins today

ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup begins today

2 hours ago
 No talks underway between Pakistan and TTP: Foreig ..

No talks underway between Pakistan and TTP: Foreign Office

3 hours ago
 PMDC extends during of Bachelor of Dental Surgery ..

PMDC extends during of Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree from four to five years

4 hours ago
 Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challeng ..

Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challenged before IHC

6 hours ago
ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Tr ..

ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Trophy 2025 today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024

9 hours ago
 CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE

CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE

20 hours ago
 Under training ASPs of specialized training progra ..

Under training ASPs of specialized training program visit SSU headquarters

20 hours ago
 CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series ..

CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series against Zimbabwe

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan