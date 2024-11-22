Open Menu

Senator Siddiqui Slams Twist In PTI's Slogan Involving, Muslim Brother Country

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2024 | 11:28 PM

Senator Siddiqui slams twist in PTI's slogan involving, Muslim brother country

Senator Irfan Siddiqui, PML-N’s Parliamentary Party leader, while strongly criticizing the slogan of “Pakistan cannot survive without Khan” in the Senate on Friday, said that PTI's stance of Cipher has now changed, involving a Muslim brother country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Senator Irfan Siddiqui, PML-N’s Parliamentary Party leader, while strongly criticizing the slogan of “Pakistan cannot survive without Khan” in the Senate on Friday, said that PTI's stance of Cipher has now changed, involving a Muslim brother country.

In a statement on the social media platform X, Siddiqui, who also serves as Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs pointed out that the PTI slogan, which put the blame on the Cipher from a foreign country, had now a new twist, focusing on a Muslim country with two sacred cities of Muslim Ummah.

Siddiqui, criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for its history of chaos and corruption. He condemned the recent remarks by Bushra Bibi, wife of PTI chairman, describing them as unprecedented in the party’s history of turmoil.

Criticizing the politics of PTI’s founder, Siddiqui stated that his (PTI founder) approach has consistently alienated friendly nations, ultimately isolating Pakistan on the global stage. Siddiqui remarked that slogan originated with the Cipher of a foreign country has now a turnaround, thus involving a brother Mulim country in the blame game of PTI government change.

He expressed deep concern that the slogan exploits religious sentiments about the Holy cities of Muslims to promote a political cause, showing a sheer disregard about a key Islamic ally.

Siddiqui also condemned those behind the slogan for using religious sentiments to advance their agenda, without considering the gravity of the accusations against a prominent Islamic nation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Social Media Irfan Siddiqui Wife Muslim From Government Bushra Bibi

Recent Stories

Chief of Naval Staff visits IDEAS-2024, meets fore ..

Chief of Naval Staff visits IDEAS-2024, meets foreign delegates

3 minutes ago
 Etzebeth replaces Kleyn for Springbok Test against ..

Etzebeth replaces Kleyn for Springbok Test against Wales

3 minutes ago
 Zeeshan Malik appointed acting MD-WASA

Zeeshan Malik appointed acting MD-WASA

4 minutes ago
 Holders Spain to face Netherlands in Nations Leagu ..

Holders Spain to face Netherlands in Nations League quarters

4 minutes ago
 England boss Borthwick adamant Curry fit to face J ..

England boss Borthwick adamant Curry fit to face Japan after latest concussion

4 minutes ago
 ICT admin launches crackdown against unregistered ..

ICT admin launches crackdown against unregistered stamp vendors

4 minutes ago
Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail increa ..

Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail increases admission quota of cadet c ..

13 minutes ago
 Govt ready to assist KP in countering terrorism: M ..

Govt ready to assist KP in countering terrorism: Musadik

13 minutes ago
 Draft deal at U.N. climate talks calls for rich na ..

Draft deal at U.N. climate talks calls for rich nations to give $250 billion by ..

29 minutes ago
 Seminar on Women's land rights held

Seminar on Women's land rights held

13 minutes ago
 Senator Siddiqui slams twist in PTI's slogan invol ..

Senator Siddiqui slams twist in PTI's slogan involving, Muslim brother country

13 minutes ago
 PPP leader Mashal Khan shot dead in Lakki Marwat

PPP leader Mashal Khan shot dead in Lakki Marwat

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan