Senator Siddiqui Slams Twist In PTI's Slogan Involving, Muslim Brother Country
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2024 | 11:28 PM
Senator Irfan Siddiqui, PML-N’s Parliamentary Party leader, while strongly criticizing the slogan of “Pakistan cannot survive without Khan” in the Senate on Friday, said that PTI's stance of Cipher has now changed, involving a Muslim brother country
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Senator Irfan Siddiqui, PML-N’s Parliamentary Party leader, while strongly criticizing the slogan of “Pakistan cannot survive without Khan” in the Senate on Friday, said that PTI's stance of Cipher has now changed, involving a Muslim brother country.
In a statement on the social media platform X, Siddiqui, who also serves as Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs pointed out that the PTI slogan, which put the blame on the Cipher from a foreign country, had now a new twist, focusing on a Muslim country with two sacred cities of Muslim Ummah.
Siddiqui, criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for its history of chaos and corruption. He condemned the recent remarks by Bushra Bibi, wife of PTI chairman, describing them as unprecedented in the party’s history of turmoil.
Criticizing the politics of PTI’s founder, Siddiqui stated that his (PTI founder) approach has consistently alienated friendly nations, ultimately isolating Pakistan on the global stage. Siddiqui remarked that slogan originated with the Cipher of a foreign country has now a turnaround, thus involving a brother Mulim country in the blame game of PTI government change.
He expressed deep concern that the slogan exploits religious sentiments about the Holy cities of Muslims to promote a political cause, showing a sheer disregard about a key Islamic ally.
Siddiqui also condemned those behind the slogan for using religious sentiments to advance their agenda, without considering the gravity of the accusations against a prominent Islamic nation.
