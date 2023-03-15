Senator Irfan-ul-Haque Siddiqui on Wednesday said the Upper House on the occasion of its golden jubilee should consider lessening the increased intrusions in its jurisdiction from various quarters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Senator Irfan-ul-Haque Siddiqui on Wednesday said the Upper House on the occasion of its golden jubilee should consider lessening the increased intrusions in its jurisdiction from various quarters.

Addressing the special commemorative session summoned to celebrate the golden jubilee of the Senate of Pakistan, he congratulated the Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and the entire team for holding celebrations in this regard.

Senator Siddiqui also regretted that the Senate and the parliament as a whole were being purportedly undermined due to the "intrusion of different institutions into its domain and jurisdiction".

"Why this has been happening? The supremacy of the parliament and its sovereignty has to be restored. We have to take stock of ourselves and restore our depleting powers," the senator stressed.

Meanwhile, Senator Siddiqui delighted his the pleasure that the Chairman Senate started the session proceedings in urdu and read many of the proceedings in the said language.

He also noted that the Chair had presented a tribute to the founders of the Constitution. "It should be remembered that the 1973 Constitution was created in extraordinary times. The country was dismembered in 1971, and over 100,000 prisoners of war were in India. It was then the politicians came to the fore in saving the country," he added.

The senator underlined that Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was given power and he formulated the Constitution by forging consensus across the political divide, which he remarked as an extraordinary event.