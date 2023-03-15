UrduPoint.com

Senator Siddiqui Takes Exception To Purported Intrusions In Parliament's Domain

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2023 | 09:03 PM

Senator Siddiqui takes exception to purported intrusions in parliament's domain

Senator Irfan-ul-Haque Siddiqui on Wednesday said the Upper House on the occasion of its golden jubilee should consider lessening the increased intrusions in its jurisdiction from various quarters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Senator Irfan-ul-Haque Siddiqui on Wednesday said the Upper House on the occasion of its golden jubilee should consider lessening the increased intrusions in its jurisdiction from various quarters.

Addressing the special commemorative session summoned to celebrate the golden jubilee of the Senate of Pakistan, he congratulated the Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and the entire team for holding celebrations in this regard.

Senator Siddiqui also regretted that the Senate and the parliament as a whole were being purportedly undermined due to the "intrusion of different institutions into its domain and jurisdiction".

"Why this has been happening? The supremacy of the parliament and its sovereignty has to be restored. We have to take stock of ourselves and restore our depleting powers," the senator stressed.

Meanwhile, Senator Siddiqui delighted his the pleasure that the Chairman Senate started the session proceedings in urdu and read many of the proceedings in the said language.

He also noted that the Chair had presented a tribute to the founders of the Constitution. "It should be remembered that the 1973 Constitution was created in extraordinary times. The country was dismembered in 1971, and over 100,000 prisoners of war were in India. It was then the politicians came to the fore in saving the country," he added.

The senator underlined that Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was given power and he formulated the Constitution by forging consensus across the political divide, which he remarked as an extraordinary event.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Senate Parliament Gold Event From Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Imran putting workers lives at risk, 'scares arres ..

Imran putting workers lives at risk, 'scares arrest': Agha Hassan

8 minutes ago
 Russian Ambassador to US Says Rejected Charges Aga ..

Russian Ambassador to US Says Rejected Charges Against Russian Military in Drone ..

8 minutes ago
 Combating islamophobia demands collective efforts: ..

Combating islamophobia demands collective efforts: Speaker National Assembly Raj ..

8 minutes ago
 Court grants interim bail to Mian Mehmoodur Rashid ..

Court grants interim bail to Mian Mehmoodur Rashid till Mar 31

8 minutes ago
 Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan ..

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2023

10 minutes ago
 US Arrests Exiled Chinese Businessman, Seizes Over ..

US Arrests Exiled Chinese Businessman, Seizes Over $630Mln From Alleged Fraud Sc ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.