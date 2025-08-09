Open Menu

Senator Siddiqui Terms Israeli Gaza Takeover Plan A "Challenge To Civilized World"

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 09, 2025 | 12:07 AM

Leader of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) in the Senate, Senator Irfan Siddiqui stated on Friday that Israel’s plan to seize control of Gaza poses a “challenge to the entire civilized world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Leader of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) in the Senate, Senator Irfan Siddiqui stated on Friday that Israel’s plan to seize control of Gaza poses a “challenge to the entire civilized world.

In a post on his X account, Siddiqui—who also chairs the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs—warned that a weak international response to Israel’s shameful and illegal move would amount to endorsing tyranny and violence, eroding the foundations of justice and making regional peace unattainable.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui stated that it is high time Israel is made to understand that people beyond its borders also have the right to live. He added that silence in the face of Israeli actions would only serve to embolden injustice, deepen oppression, and pave the way for genocide.

