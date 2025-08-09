Senator Siddiqui Terms Israeli Gaza Takeover Plan A "Challenge To Civilized World"
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 09, 2025 | 12:07 AM
Leader of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) in the Senate, Senator Irfan Siddiqui stated on Friday that Israel’s plan to seize control of Gaza poses a “challenge to the entire civilized world
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Leader of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) in the Senate, Senator Irfan Siddiqui stated on Friday that Israel’s plan to seize control of Gaza poses a “challenge to the entire civilized world.
”
In a post on his X account, Siddiqui—who also chairs the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs—warned that a weak international response to Israel’s shameful and illegal move would amount to endorsing tyranny and violence, eroding the foundations of justice and making regional peace unattainable.
Senator Irfan Siddiqui stated that it is high time Israel is made to understand that people beyond its borders also have the right to live. He added that silence in the face of Israeli actions would only serve to embolden injustice, deepen oppression, and pave the way for genocide.
Recent Stories
Ministry of Defence undersecretary visits Sacheon Air Base in Korea
UAE leaders condole with President of Ghana over helicopter crash victims
PU ISCS organises seminar on beggary
Shaza, GSMA team talk about future cooperation, spectrum reforms
JI's vocational project 'Bano Qabil' to produce skilled workforce
Annual Urs of Hazrat Bari Imam underway amid tight security, food safety checks
GPI delegation calls on Special Assistant Salma Butt
CSA concludes HEC officers training programme
Nasir Shah hints commencement of Thar Coal gasification soon
NA Speaker praises forces for foiling infiltration in Zhob
Grand musical concerts kick off in Hyderabad to celebrate independence, Marka-e- ..
Commissioner announces awards for best decorations on Independence Day & "Maraka ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM KP directs DCs to enhance public service delivery31 seconds ago
-
NA Speaker condemns Israeli cabinet’s approval of Gaza occupation11 minutes ago
-
PU ISCS organises seminar on beggary6 minutes ago
-
Shaza, GSMA team talk about future cooperation, spectrum reforms6 minutes ago
-
JI's vocational project 'Bano Qabil' to produce skilled workforce6 minutes ago
-
Annual Urs of Hazrat Bari Imam underway amid tight security, food safety checks6 minutes ago
-
GPI delegation calls on Special Assistant Salma Butt6 minutes ago
-
CSA concludes HEC officers training programme29 minutes ago
-
Nasir Shah hints commencement of Thar Coal gasification soon38 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker praises forces for foiling infiltration in Zhob29 minutes ago
-
Grand musical concerts kick off in Hyderabad to celebrate independence, Marka-e-Haq29 minutes ago
-
Commissioner announces awards for best decorations on Independence Day & "Maraka-e-Haq" Celebrations29 minutes ago