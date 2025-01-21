Senator Siddiqui urges provinces to resolve water share issue with consultation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Senator Irfan-ul Haq Siddiqui, Parliamentary Leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), on Tuesday urged the all provinces to resolve the issue of water share with mutual consultation.

Speaking in the Senate session on a Calling Attention Notice raised by Senator Sherry Rehman, Senator Irfan highlighted the importance of the 1991 Water Accord as a cornerstone for equitable water distribution among provinces.

He emphasized that the agreement, endorsed by the Council of Common Interests (CCI), ensures fairness and autonomy in managing water resources within constitutional limits.

According to Senator Siddiqui, the accord, approved during former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s tenure, outlines each province’s water share and provides a framework to prevent conflicts. He stated, “This agreement is pivotal to preserving inter-provincial harmony, ensuring that no province’s water rights are infringed upon.”

He stressed that provinces have complete authority to utilize their allocated share as they see fit, adding that Sindh or Punjab’s usage decisions, within their respective quotas, should not be a cause for contention. “If Sindh uses its share for agriculture, drinking, or expansion projects, it is their prerogative.

Similarly, Punjab’s use of its allocated share for new irrigation projects, as long as it does not exceed the agreed share, should not be objectionable,” he added.

Senator Siddiqui likened the water distribution framework to household water use, stating, “Each province, like a household, has the right to manage its share without interference unless it breaches its allocated limits.” He dismissed claims that Punjab’s new projects could disrupt the federation, urging a rational, evidence-based approach to address such concerns.

He also called for fostering a spirit of cooperation, encouraging provinces to resolve disputes through dialogue while adhering to the accord’s provisions. He emphasized that politicizing water-related matters risks undermining provincial rights and national unity.

The senator concluded by reaffirming that as long as all stakeholders remain committed to the 1991 agreement, there is no reason for conflict. The debate highlighted the need for rational discourse and adherence to the agreed-upon water-sharing framework to ensure long-term stability and harmony among the provinces.

