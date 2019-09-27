Senator Siraj, AJK PM discuss deteriorating HR situation in IOJ&K

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) : Sep 27 (APP):JI chief Senator Sirajul Haq on Friday visited Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and discussed the fast-deteriorating human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IOJ&K) with AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider.

Duiring the held at Muzaffarabad, the two leaders expressed grave concern over the worsening human rights situation in the occupied valley.

The AJK prime minister said the United Nations had completely failed to implement its resolutions on the longstanding Kashmir dispute.

Referring to the worst humanitarian crisis in the occupied Kashmir, he urged United Nations to break its silence and play a proactive role by exerting pressure on India to lift the prolonged curfew.

Raja Farooq Haider said women, children and elders in the held Kashmir were the worst victims of Indian state terrorism. They were looking towards the global community to step forward and stop their genocide at the hands of Indian armed forces.

He added that eight million Kashmiris were stranded in their houses and the occupied valley had been turned into a world's largest jail.

The prime minister said due to Hindu extremist ideology, Muslims were not safe even inside India. "India through abrogation of the special status of the disputed territory wants to change the demographic composition of the valley. It attempted to change the Muslim majority into minority."Speaking on the occasion, Senator Sirajul Haq strongly condemned the Indian atrocities on the innocent Kashmiris and assured the AJK prime minister that the whole Pakistani nation was standing with their Kashmiris brethren in this time of crisis.

"I came here in Muzaffarabad to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren and assuring them that would fight the Kashmir case at all available forums forcefully," he added.