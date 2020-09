Senator Sirajul Haq will visit Hyderabad on Sept 5

Ameer Jamaat-i- Islami Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, will visit Hyderabad on September 05 (Saturday) and will also address an important press conference

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Ameer Jamaat-i- Islami Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, will visit Hyderabad on September 05 (Saturday) and will also address an important press conference.

According to a press release issued here by Jamaat-i- Islami Hyderabad, Senator Sirajul Haq would address a press conference regarding country's current situation at Markaz Tableegh Islami, Maki Shah.