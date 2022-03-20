UrduPoint.com

Senator Stressed For Religious Tolerance To End Islamophobia

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Senator stressed for religious tolerance to end Islamophobia

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri Sunday congratulated the entire Muslim Ummah for adoption of a resolution by Pakistan in the UN General Assembly to observe the International Day against Islamophobia on every year March 15.

In a statement, she said "Islam is a peace-loving religion and there is no room for extremism or terrorism in Islam".

She said the religion of islam conveys the message of peace for the whole world and Allah Almighty sent the last prophet Hazrat Muhammad Mustafa (Peace be upon him) as Rehmat-ul-lil-Alameen whose teachings convey the message of peace not only for the Muslims but for the whole world.

She said religious freedom was a fundamental right of every person and there was no impression of hatred against any religion in Islam and this practice has been declared as desirable and strictly forbidden.

She said that measures need to be taken to create awareness and fight against Islamophobia as it increases violence and hatred against Muslims.

She paid homage to the soldiers of Pakistan Army and other security agencies who sacrificed their lives for peace and said that the sacrifices of the martyrs would not be in vain and they would always be remembered.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Resolution World Army United Nations Martyrs Shaheed March Sunday Muslim

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th March 2022

9 hours ago
 Turkey Believes It Should Maintain Open Dialogue W ..

Turkey Believes It Should Maintain Open Dialogue With Russia - Erdogan's Spokesm ..

17 hours ago
 Russian Troops Break Through Aidar Battalion Defen ..

Russian Troops Break Through Aidar Battalion Defenses in Donetsk Region - Defens ..

19 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

19 hours ago
 Padovani the hero as Italy upset Wales to end Six ..

Padovani the hero as Italy upset Wales to end Six Nations losing streak

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>