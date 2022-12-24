UrduPoint.com

Senator Swati Approaches IHC For Post-arrest Bail In Controversial Tweets Case

Published December 24, 2022

Senator Swati approaches IHC for post-arrest bail in Controversial tweets case

The PTI leader who has moved plea through Advocate Babar Awan says he has not post anything against the state institutions on his Twitter account.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 24th, 2022) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati on Saturday filed a petition in Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking post-arrest bail in the controversial tweets case.


Senator Swati filed the petition through his lawyer Advocate Babar Awan.
The PTI leader submitted that he did not share derogatory remarks in his post against the state institutions.

He made federation and FIA cybercrime wing as respondents in the petition.
He asked the court to grant him bail in the said case.
Swati approached IHC after Islamabad Special Judge Central Azam Khan turned down his bail plea in the same case.


The trial court while rejecting his bail plea had observed, "the PTI leader committed the same offence,".


A prosecutor had informed the court that Swati had certified Twitter account and had huge followers including the famous personalities and journalists.
FIA on Nov 27, arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Azam Swati for his role in alleged post against the state institutions.


The FIA team took him into custody from his farmhouse situated in Islamabad ’s Chak Shahzad. A fresh case was lodged against the PTI lawmaker.

