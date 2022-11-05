UrduPoint.com

Senator Swati's Video Is Fake: FIA

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 05, 2022 | 06:48 PM

Senator Swati's video is fake: FIA

The Federal Investigation Agency says they will take action as soon as they receive the application.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 3rd, 2022) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday said that the video of PTI leader Azam Swati was "fake" to tarnish his image.

The FIA said that they got forensic of this video conducted and found that the video was fake.

"It was proved that the video was edited," said the FIA, pointing out that the forensic audit was of international level.

The agency said that they would take action if Swati moved any application.

The reaction came after Senator Azam Swati held a press conference against an alleged video targetting his personal life.

Swati burst into tear while addressing the press conference. He said that the video badly damaged his image and it was painful for him and his whole family.

He said it was unbelievable as his grand children left the country.

He regretted over the video and expressed disappointment over the system.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Federal Investigation Agency Family

Recent Stories

FI Ombudsman Dr. Khawar Jameel directs to settle i ..

FI Ombudsman Dr. Khawar Jameel directs to settle insurance dispute due on variou ..

5 minutes ago
 Lahore police arrest 10,227 'criminals' last month ..

Lahore police arrest 10,227 'criminals' last month

7 minutes ago
 Mayor of Ukraine's Odesa Backs Removal of Monument ..

Mayor of Ukraine's Odesa Backs Removal of Monument to City Founder Empress Cathe ..

7 minutes ago
 UAF sub-campus to be set up in Narowal for uplift ..

UAF sub-campus to be set up in Narowal for uplift of agriculture: Ahsan Iqbal

7 minutes ago
 US ups N.Korea pressure but fears no end to headac ..

US ups N.Korea pressure but fears no end to headache

7 minutes ago
 NATO's Stoltenberg Says Risks of Grain Deal Suspen ..

NATO's Stoltenberg Says Risks of Grain Deal Suspension Remain

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.