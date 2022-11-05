(@Abdulla99267510)

The Federal Investigation Agency says they will take action as soon as they receive the application.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 3rd, 2022) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday said that the video of PTI leader Azam Swati was "fake" to tarnish his image.

The FIA said that they got forensic of this video conducted and found that the video was fake.

"It was proved that the video was edited," said the FIA, pointing out that the forensic audit was of international level.

The agency said that they would take action if Swati moved any application.

The reaction came after Senator Azam Swati held a press conference against an alleged video targetting his personal life.

Swati burst into tear while addressing the press conference. He said that the video badly damaged his image and it was painful for him and his whole family.

He said it was unbelievable as his grand children left the country.

He regretted over the video and expressed disappointment over the system.