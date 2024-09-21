Open Menu

Senator Tahira Aurangzeb Seeks Cross-party Collaboration For Pakistan's Progress

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2024 | 12:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Senator Tahira Aurangzeb of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Saturday extended an olive branch to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, urging him to join forces with the government to usher in vital constitutional reforms that benefit nation.

Talking to ptv news channel, Tahira Aurangzeb stressed the importance of unity among parliamentarians to bring about significant changes in Pakistan's constitutional framework.

She believes that constitutional courts are the need of the hour and by joining hands, parliamentarians can introduce constitutional amendments that will ensure speedy justice and positively impact the lives of common people.

Tahira Aurangzeb also expressed confidence that the government is hopeful JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will support proposed constitutional amendments, adding, these amendments aim to establish constitutional courts, ensuring speedy justice and positive change for the common people.

She further praised the Prime Minister and his cabinet for their tireless efforts, specifically highlighting the impressive work of Punjab's Chief Minister.

She noted that the CM's accomplishments have boosted public confidence in the current government.

