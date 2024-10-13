Senator Talal Chaudhry slams PTI for exploiting SCO summit for protests

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Talal Chaudhry on Sunday claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) may contemplate staging protests in Islamabad during the SCO summit, but lacks the resolve to actually follow through.

In a statement, he asserted that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest is an attempt to blackmail the state and threatens to disrupt the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) conference, where 200 delegations will gather in Pakistan.

He highlighted that this conference is vital for the nation, as its economy and future depend on it.

Talal Chaudhry asserted that the founder of PTI is the most VIP prisoner in history, holding meetings in jail and enjoying special privileges. He noted that PTI is using the SCO conference as an excuse for this behavior, emphasizing that this VIP prisoner is receiving preferential treatment.