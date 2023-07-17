(@FahadShabbir)

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood on Monday participated in the oath-taking ceremony of the recently elected Hazara Journalists Association

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood on Monday participated in the oath-taking ceremony of the recently elected Hazara Journalists Association.

The event, attended by journalists from Hazara and various parts of the country, aimed to promote welfare and prosperity among journalists based in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The Hazara Journalists Association's new professional panel, elected under the leadership of Syed Luqman Shah, took an oath to diligently serve the journalistic community in the region. Representatives from other media organizations also attended the ceremony, further highlighting the spirit of cooperation and collaboration among various journalistic bodies.

During his address to the gathering, Senator Talha Mahmood praised journalists from all across Pakistan and emphasized equal respect for journalists in his constituency.

He assured the government's cooperation with the media for the betterment of the nation.

While acknowledging that he prefers to focus on his duties as Minister for Religious Affairs rather than frequent media appearances, Senator Talha Mahmood highlighted his efforts in refunding more than four billion rupees to this year's Hajj pilgrims, indicating a cost-effective Hajj policy.

He emphasized the need to improve the country's situation and provide better opportunities for the people, thus discouraging emigration.

Recognizing the vital role of the media in shaping the nation's future, Senator Talha Mahmood stressed the importance of collaboration between all sectors, including the media, Parliament, and other institutions, to lead the country towards progress and prosperity.

Expressing his gratitude for the opportunity to serve as the association's president for the past six years, Taimoor Jadoon, Chairman of the Hazara Journalists Association, reiterated the organization's commitment to unbiased and fair journalism.

Congratulating the newly elected body, Anwar Raza, President of the National Press Club, extended his felicitations to the Hazara Journalists Association and expressed the Press Club's readiness to cooperate with the association for common goals.

Haji Nawaz Raza, President of the PFUJ (Dastoor), commended the association's dedication and strong connections with various factions, highlighting its important role in the journalism landscape.