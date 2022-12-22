Senator Talha condoles death of martyrs of passenger van accident in Battagram

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Federal MinisterforStates and Frontier Regions (SAFRON)Senator Muhammad Talha Mehmood visited the bereaved family members of those who died in a passenger van accident, took place at Allai Tehsil of Battagram Province, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and offered condolence for those who lost their lives in the incident.

At the outset, Senator Talha Mehmood distributed distributes financial assistance of Rs. 50,000 per person to the family of martyrs of the incident while Rs.

25,000 was given to the injured. Around nine people were killed and 11 injured in the sad incident at incident.

The incident took place last week after the driver of their vehicle lost control, plunging the vehicle into the Indus River. Nine people including women and children were killed while 11 were seriously injured in the mishap.

Senator Talha Mehmood prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear this loss with fortitude.