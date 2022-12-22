UrduPoint.com

Senator Talha Condoles Death Of Martyrs Of Passenger Van Accident In Battagram

Umer Jamshaid Published December 22, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Senator Talha condoles death of martyrs of passenger van accident in Battagram

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Federal MinisterforStates and Frontier Regions (SAFRON)Senator Muhammad Talha Mehmood visited the bereaved family members of those who died in a passenger van accident, took place at Allai Tehsil of Battagram Province, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and offered condolence for those who lost their lives in the incident.

At the outset, Senator Talha Mehmood distributed distributes financial assistance of Rs. 50,000 per person to the family of martyrs of the incident while Rs.

25,000 was given to the injured. Around nine people were killed and 11 injured in the sad incident at incident.

The incident took place last week after the driver of their vehicle lost control, plunging the vehicle into the Indus River. Nine people including women and children were killed while 11 were seriously injured in the mishap.

Senator Talha Mehmood prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear this loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Martyrs Shaheed Driver Vehicle Died Van Allai Women Family Sad

Recent Stories

Pakistani film “Joyland” shortlisted for Acade ..

Pakistani film “Joyland” shortlisted for Academy Awards

1 minute ago
 Pakistan, Morocco vow to enhance maritime cooperat ..

Pakistan, Morocco vow to enhance maritime cooperation

52 minutes ago
 Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi is no longer Punjab CM: Ra ..

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi is no longer Punjab CM: Rana Sanaullah

3 hours ago
 Khurram Dastgir rules out increase in power tarif ..

Khurram Dastgir rules out increase in power tariff

3 hours ago
 Committee led by Najam Sethi to run PCB affairs as ..

Committee led by Najam Sethi to run PCB affairs as 2014 constitution restored

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, UAE FMs urge Afghan Taliban to ensure wo ..

Pakistan, UAE FMs urge Afghan Taliban to ensure women's rights

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.