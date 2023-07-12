Senator Talha for developing sustainable tourism initiatives on Gandhara

(@FahadShabbir)

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Senator Talha Mahmood on Wednesday said that developing sustainable tourism initiatives, particularly related to Gandhara, should be one of key goals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ):Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Senator Talha Mahmood on Wednesday said that developing sustainable tourism initiatives, particularly related to Gandhara, should be one of key goals.

He expressed these views here during the concluding session of the two-day Gandhara Symposium 2023 titled "Cultural Diplomacy: Reviving Gandhara Civilization and Buddhist Heritage in Pakistan".

Senator Talha highlighted the hospitable nature of Pakistani society and dispelled the negative propaganda about security in the country. As a mark of Pakistan promoting inter-faith harmony, he extended an invitation to the people of different faiths and cultures to visit the country.

The second day of the symposium commenced with the Fourth Session on "Exploring the Spirit of Gandhara: Preserving the Past & Illuminating the Future." Speakers of the session were Prof of Archaeology, University of Leicester, UK, Prof. Ruth Young; Senior Researcher, Cultural Heritage Foundation, South Korea, Yi Yun Jung; Director Minister of Buddhasana Religious And Cultural Affairs, Sri Lanka, Nishantha Pushpakumara; Prof. Dr. Hridya Ratna Bajracharaya; Former VC Lumbini University, Nepal; and Prof. Xiang Debao, Prof. School of International Journalism & Communication, Beijing University.

The session was moderated by the Director of the State Bank Museum and Head of ICOM Pakistan, Dr. Asma Ibrahim.

The speakers stressed the vital role of the local communities in the preservation, protection, and promotion of the Gandhara heritage.

They discussed that the heritage sites were very important for religious practices but also for building religious and national identity.

They highlighted that the true spirits of Gandhara were reflected in the stone sculpture of fasting Siddharta, the academic excellence of Taxila, and the mindful, pragmatic, imaginative, creative, and bold nature of Gandhara.

It was proposed to support the bringing of new digital technology and chemicals for preservation purposes. It was also underlined that Gandhara was not only a communication but also an all-out campaign for modernization for an international audience and for the Pakistanis themselves as well.

In the concluding session, a summary of the symposium was presented by Dr. Abdul Samad that highlighted key takeaways from the two days panel discussions, Round Table, and in-house deliberations.

This was followed by concluding remarks from Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, who stressed interfaith harmony and shared his views and suggestions on promoting Gandhara tourism.

Lastly, a vote of thanks was presented by DG ISSI Sohail Mahmood. He congratulated the organizers and participants on the completion of the academic sessions, which had held in-depth deliberations on various aspects of Gandhara civilization, and produced takeaways that would be beneficial in crafting an appropriate strategy and action plan.

He extended special thanks to foreign participants and Pakistani scholars and experts for their insightful presentations and thoughtful discourse.

He concluded that the symposium, a multi-stakeholder enterprise, was a resounding success owning to the excellent collaboration and coordination among all relevant departments and institutions.