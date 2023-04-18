Senator Talha Mahmood assigned additional portfolio of religious affairs ministry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for State and Frontier Regions Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood has been given the additional portfolio of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, effective immediately.

The decision was made by the Prime Minister in accordance with Rule 3(4) of the Rules of business, 1973, on Tuesday, following the sudden death of the previous Minister, Mufti Abdul Shakoor, in a road accident in the Federal capital on Saturday night.

The newly-appointed Minister for Religious Affairs, Muhammad Talha Mehmood, assumed the charge and immediately paid tribute to the services of his predecessor Mufti Abdul Shakoor by offering Fatiha.

He then proceeded to the ministry where he held a meeting with the additional secretary, officials, and Hajj Wing staffers to discuss the arrangements for the upcoming Hajj pilgrimage.

During the meeting, Minister Mehmood emphasized the importance of providing top-notch facilities to the Zuyuf-ur-Rehman (guests of the Most Merciful) who embark on this obligatory act of worship.

He recognized the great responsibility of the ministry to ensure a smooth and hassle-free Hajj experience for the pilgrims and stressed that the reward for facilitating such an act of worship is doubled in the court of Allah Almighty.

Minister Mehmood urged the officials to use their abilities to the fullest to ensure that the arrangements for Hajj are of the highest standard.

He acknowledged the limited time available for preparation but emphasized the need to work harder and smarter to ensure that pilgrims are able to perform their religious duties with ease and comfort.

This commitment to excellence and dedication to providing top-quality services was a testament to the government's vision for promoting religious harmony and facilitating religious practices in the country, he added.

Senator Mahmood, who is known for his extensive experience in government and commitment to public service, has expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve in this new capacity. His appointment has been welcomed by leaders and citizens alike, who have praised his dedication and competence.

The Senator has pledged to work tirelessly to promote religious harmony and understanding, and to ensure that the interests of all faith communities are represented and respected.

Many hope that Senator Mahmood's leadership will help to bridge divides and promote greater unity and cooperation among all Pakistanis.