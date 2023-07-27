Senator Talha releases post-Hajj statistics; announces significant relief for pilgrims

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood on Thursday released the post-Hajj statistics, highlighting the successful efforts to provide enhanced facilities to the pilgrims despite expansion projects and logistical challenges at the holy sites

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ):Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood on Thursday released the post-Hajj statistics, highlighting the successful efforts to provide enhanced facilities to the pilgrims despite expansion projects and logistical challenges at the holy sites.

He, in a press conference held here in the ministry, praised the accomplishments in catering to the needs of the pilgrims during the annual Islamic pilgrimage.

According to the data presented, 78% of the honored pilgrims were accommodated in close proximity to the holy city of Madina, ensuring ease of access to the religious sites. Furthermore, 63% of the pilgrims were provided with the convenience of the Mashair Train to travel to Mina, while 47% enjoyed their stay in old Mina.

Senator Talha, expressing his satisfaction at successfully meeting these objectives, confirmed that all government-sponsored pilgrims received a refund of Rs55,000 towards the cost of the animal sacrifice performed during the Hajj rituals, as promised earlier. Moreover, due to effective cost-saving measures, the pilgrims were set to receive a partial refund in their Hajj expenses, a fact lauded by the minister.

"As per the financial reimbursements, all government-sponsored pilgrims would receive an additional refund of Rs. 97,000 per person. Those who faced difficulties in securing accommodations in Madina would be refunded Rs.111,000 and those who lacked the opportunity to use the Mashair Train to be reimbursed Rs.118,000 rupees. Similarly, pilgrims who had to stay far from the central locations in Madina and were unable to access the train service would receive Rs.

132,000 as compensation," he disclosed.

He also highlighted the commitment to the welfare of the pilgrims, with a total of approximately Rs.16.5 billion being allocated for further reimbursements to the honored pilgrims under the government's Hajj package.

In a promising development, Senator Talha announced that next week, the transfer of funds to the respective bank accounts of the pilgrims would begin, ensuring a smooth and efficient refund process.

The minister, highlighting the achievements of the ministry, acknowledged the extraordinary performance of Secretary Dr Aftab Akbar Durrani and Director General Hajj Abdul Wahab Somroo, who made the pilgrimage a success despite challenging circumstances.

Senator Talha revealed that preparations for Hajj 2024 had already commenced, and the ministry had obtained a national quota of 179,210 pilgrims for the upcoming season.

He expressed his desire for the Hajj expenses to be paid in installments, and there would be two government-sponsored Hajj packages available to cater to the needs of the pilgrims.

He also emphasized the importance of comprehensive training for prospective pilgrims to ensure a smooth and well-prepared journey for the sacred pilgrimage.

In conclusion, the post-Hajj 2023 statistics and announcements made during the press conference indicated a commitment to the welfare of the pilgrims and efficient management of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, setting a positive precedent for future years.

\932