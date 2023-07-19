(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood, on Wednesday revealed that next year's Hajj expenses could be significantly reduced by up to fifty percent due to timely measures taken by the government.

Addressing the Pakistan Citizens Forum's event held to appreciate his unwavering efforts to provide ease and comfort to pilgrims throughout this spiritual journey here in Islamabad Club, the minister emphasized the importance of providing affordable Hajj during inflationary times, considering it a vital service to the pilgrims.

On this occasion, Senator Talha expressed his appreciation for the commendable services rendered by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and his Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, for their generous support in facilitating this year's Hajj arrangements.

The gathering was graced by esteemed dignitaries, including former Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, who served as the guest of honor. Professor Sajjad Qamar, President of Pakistan Citizens Forum, and Secretary Mohsin Khan Abbasi were also present at the occasion.

Senator Talha expressed his gratitude to the Pakistan Citizens Forum and stressed the significance of promoting positive messages within society.

He highlighted his relentless efforts during his two-month tenure to enhance facilities for the pilgrims.

The minister assured the return of surplus funds from pilgrims' expenses and announced the provision of free medicines worth millions of rupees through pharmaceutical cooperation.

He credited the success of this year's Hajj to the exemplary arrangements made by the Saudi Arabian government, led by King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, which were widely appreciated.

Senator Talha's commitment to serving pilgrims was evident as he shared his experience of spending time with common pilgrims without any protocol, attentively addressing their complaints.

He reiterated that no free Hajj was granted to anyone, and measures were taken to put an end to the practice of officials mishandling pilgrims' funds.

Praising Senator Talha Mahmood's efforts, Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, lauded the excellent arrangements made for Hajj under his leadership.

He took pride in the fact that the current Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony had dedicatedly collected funds personally to fulfill his duty, following in the footsteps of Sardar Muhammad Yousaf's exemplary service.

Abbasi expressed concern about complaints regarding private Hajj operators who overcrowded limited spaces, stressing the need for action against such operators.

Former Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, acknowledged the rewarding nature of serving pilgrims but also recognized the challenges involved.

He praised Senator Talha's exceptional dedication during his short tenure, working tirelessly day and night for two months and handling difficult situations with commitment. This dedication, Sardar Yousaf noted, had elevated Pakistan's reputation with pride.

He further commended the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government's previous exemplary Hajj arrangements and urged all to follow the same approach under Senator Talha's leadership.

Tehreek-e-Jawanan Pakistan Chairman Abdullah Gul, congratulated the forum for its positive contributions and urged others to follow suit.

He hailed Senator Talha's leadership, acknowledging his right to be a minister and encouraged everyone to emulate his role.

The event witnessed several prominent figures from diverse sections of society, who praised Senator Talha's efforts in organizing Hajj, a sacred duty, with utmost efficiency. The event celebrated the minister's dedication to ensuring a better and more accessible Hajj experience for the pilgrims.