Senator Tarar Reaffirms Unwavering Support For People Of IIOJK On Kashmir Solidarity Day

Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2025 | 07:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Human Rights Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar has said that the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) have been denied their fundamental rights, facing systemic repression and grave human rights violations.

In his message issued on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day by the Ministry of Human Rights here on Wednesday, the Minister said: "Today we reaffirm our unwavering support for the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their rightful struggle for freedom and dignity. For decades, they have endured oppression and injustice, yet their determination remains unshaken".

He said that Pakistan stands resolutely with them (Kashmiris) not just in words but in action, raising their voices on every international platform, bringing attention to their plight, and advocating for a just resolution.

"The right to self-determination is not a privilege but a fundamental right, recognized by the United Nations and the global community. No force can suppress a people’s aspiration for freedom forever. We urge the world to break its silence to stand for justice and to demand an end to the suffering of innocent Kashmiris", he added.

"On this day, we honour the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people and remind them that Pakistan stands beside them today and always until justice prevails and their voices were truly heard", he maintained.

