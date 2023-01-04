Senator terms Balochistan Awami Party voice of Balochistan

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published January 04, 2023

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri has said that Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) "is the voice of the hearts of poor people of Balochistan" having wide acceptance all over the province.

Talking to newsmen here on Wednesday, she said that people have seen fast development taking place in Balochistan after the BAP government took over the province.

"Even today, the steps taken by the BAP government for the rapid development and improvement of Balochistan have been appreciated not only by the people of Balochistan but also by the people of other provinces." She further said that under the leadership of BAP President Mir Abdul Qudous Bizenjo, the party would continue its services for the people of Balochistan and win the upcoming election with a huge majority.

"This would be the time when those who are taking flights will realize their grave mistake," she said while referring to those who left the BAP party and joined PPP.

Senator said, "It is the basic right of everyone to decide their future but no civilized society allows burning one's own home while leaving for future destinations after achieving their goals.

"There should be at least enough decency in the society that one should not speak ill of one's own home or do bad things while leaving it."

