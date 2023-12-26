Open Menu

Senator Unanimously Approves First Parliamentary Caucus On Water Resources

Sumaira FH Published December 26, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Senator unanimously approves first parliamentary caucus on water resources

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) The Upper House of the Parliament on Tuesday unanimously approved the first ever Parliamentary Caucus on water resources after Senator, Saadia Abbasi of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) moved the motion before the House.

The Senate House met here at his 334th meeting convened under the leadership of Chairman Senate, Sadiq Sanjrani.

While presenting her motion, the Senator maintained that under Rule 204 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the Senate, 2012 the House may authorize the Chairman Senate to appoint a Parliamentary Caucus on Water Resources in the country, comprising the members of the Senate of Pakistan and the Minister for Water Resources as ex-officio member.

Senator Abbasi said since there was no National Assembly and the Parliament only comprised of the Senate; so, she mentioned taking nominations for the Caucus from the Senate.

“The Honourable Chairman Senate may also be authorized to make nominations from the Senate to the Caucus and make changes in its composition as and when required. The Senate Secretariat shall provide Secretarial support to the caucus,” she read out her motion before the House.

Consequent to her proclamation, the Chairman Senate held the poll in favour and against her motion which succeeded in achieving the consensus of the House.

