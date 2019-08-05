UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senator Urged Int'l Community To Take Notice Of Indian Atrocities

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 10:24 PM

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President, Senator Sardar Yaqoob Khan Nasir Monday said the vice of Kashmiri people could not be suppressed by using force

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President, Senator Sardar Yaqoob Khan Nasir Monday said the vice of Kashmiri people could not be suppressed by using force.

Talking to APP, he said Indian Occupied Jamu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) would soon get freedom from enemy's due to everlasting sacrifices of Kashmiri people.

He said India was violating International human rights in IOJ&K for several decades.

"India is attacking on civilian population of the Line of Control with cluster bombs, aiming to impose war in the region", he said and added that Modi's war plan was becoming serious threat to regional peace.

He said war was not the solution of any problem while all the matters could be resolved through dialogue.

Balochistan's people would stand with Pakistan Army against any aggression of Indian.

Yaqoob Nasir Khan said International Human Right Organizations should immediately take notice of Indian's violations in IOJ&K.

