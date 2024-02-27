Senator Urges All Relevant Institutions To Take Steps For Gwadar Hit By Heavy Rains
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2024 | 10:43 PM
Senator Kauda Babar on Tuesday urged all the relevant institutions, federal and provincial governments besides national disaster management authority (NDMA), to take necessary measures to avert disasters of heavy rains that hit Gwadar and adjoining areas of Baluchistan region
Talking to a private news channel, he asked the provincial and federal government, and NDMA
to take immediate action in view of the prevailing rain situation in the area.
He said that there is a need to take steps for de-escalating the alarming situation in the rain hit
residential areas, markets, and adjoining places.
The region, he said was also hit by strong winds, resulting in collision and destruction of boats and walls.
He said, it is the responsibility of local administration to give adequate response to address magnitude of the crisis in rain ravaged areas. He said that some residential places, and markets have submerged under water causing damage to property and infrastructure.
He appealed the relevant institutions to take immediate measures to avert disaster like situation in the area.
The senator asked the provincial and federal governments to provide assistance to mitigate losses caused by heavy rains in this part of the province.
