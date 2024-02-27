Senator urges all relevant institutions to take steps for Gwadar hit by heavy rains

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Senator Kauda Babar on Tuesday urged all the relevant institutions, federal and provincial governments besides national disaster management authority (NDMA), to take necessary measures to avert disasters of heavy rains that hit Gwadar and adjoining areas of Baluchistan region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Senator Kauda Babar on Tuesday urged all the relevant institutions, Federal and provincial governments besides national disaster management authority (NDMA), to take necessary measures to avert disasters of heavy rains that hit Gwadar and adjoining areas of Baluchistan region.

Talking to a private news channel, he asked the provincial and federal government, and NDMA

to take immediate action in view of the prevailing rain situation in the area.

He said that there is a need to take steps for de-escalating the alarming situation in the rain hit

residential areas, markets, and adjoining places.

The region, he said was also hit by strong winds, resulting in collision and destruction of boats and walls.

He said, it is the responsibility of local administration to give adequate response to address magnitude of the crisis in rain ravaged areas. He said that some residential places, and markets have submerged under water causing damage to property and infrastructure.

He appealed the relevant institutions to take immediate measures to avert disaster like situation in the area.

The senator asked the provincial and federal governments to provide assistance to mitigate losses caused by heavy rains in this part of the province.