Senator urges dialogue to resolve political differences

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Senator Afnanullah on Monday emphasized that all political issues should be resolved through mutual understanding rather than rhetoric.

Talking to a private news channel, he acknowledged the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) is a key stakeholder in the government coalition, holding important constitutional positions.

He further highlighted that both the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and PPP were veteran political parties that have played a crucial role in the country's democratic process.

Addressing ongoing political concerns, the senator stressed that all grievances can be resolved through constructive discussions.