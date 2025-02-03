Senator Urges Dialogue To Resolve Political Differences
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2025 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Senator Afnanullah on Monday emphasized that all political issues should be resolved through mutual understanding rather than rhetoric.
Talking to a private news channel, he acknowledged the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) is a key stakeholder in the government coalition, holding important constitutional positions.
He further highlighted that both the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and PPP were veteran political parties that have played a crucial role in the country's democratic process.
Addressing ongoing political concerns, the senator stressed that all grievances can be resolved through constructive discussions.
Recent Stories
Cold weather may intensify in Karachi tomorrow
Japan launches satellite to have own positioning system
TA’ZIZ announces $1.7 billion award to build first methanol plant in UAE
Korean won dips to yearly low
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2025
Egypt, Kuwait discuss current regional situation
Mleiha National Park launches ‘Come Closer’ campaign connecting visitors to ..
UAE resident claims victory at Inaugural L’Étape Dubai by Tour de France
Arab Parliament calls for localising AI industry in Arab countries
19th Forum of UAE AmbassadorsوRepresentatives of Missions Abroad begins tomorro ..
M42, Bahrain Royal Medical Services form strategic alliance to enhance healthcar ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ICMPD organizes capacity building event on ethical, informed migration reporting2 seconds ago
-
ACC visits GPS, Sheekhan to review arrangements for polio drive9 seconds ago
-
Wildlife department launches operation to curb illegal hunting11 seconds ago
-
First Mpox patient of 2025 recovers: Health Advisor13 seconds ago
-
KP CM announces bounties on miscreants to restore peace in Kurram15 seconds ago
-
Senator urges dialogue to resolve political differences17 seconds ago
-
ANF recovers over 12 kg drugs in nine operations10 minutes ago
-
PECA aims to curb fake news, protect digital media: Attaullah Tarar10 minutes ago
-
Polio eradication drive launched in Khanewal, Muzaffargarh30 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Quetta on a one-day visit30 minutes ago
-
DC for stern action against overloaded vehicles30 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 rescues 12,373 people during January30 minutes ago