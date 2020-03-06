UrduPoint.com
Senator Urges Followers Of Women March To Review Packaging, Branding For Raising Voice Of Rights

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 11:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), Senator Faisal Javed on Friday expressing support for the rights of opposite gender said that followers of women march should review packaging and branding.

There was no harm to organize march for rights of women but the words or slogans hurting any segment of society's sentiment or cultural values must be omitted, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

Holding protest demonstration was the right of every citizen under the law, he stated.

Senator Faisal Javed advised the participants of women march to look into the wording of slogans so that a large number of people could lend support to it.

In reply to a question, he said that manifesto chosen by women right activists launching the march for raising voice for opposite gender, was good.

