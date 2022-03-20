(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhry on Sunday urged the masses to participate in the public gathering of PTI announced on March 27 to show their confidence on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Holding a press conference at local press club, Chaudhry said that the incumbent government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has presented independent foreign policy and sovereignty of the country before the world.

He said that due to efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan the Resolution against Islamophobia has been passed in UN and March 15 would be observed as Islamophobia Day every year.

He said that the opposition was attempting to destabilize system from last three to four weeks just for sake of their personal interest. He said that these parties have signed charter of democracy to offer protection in their illegal practices to each other.

The Senator added that Pakistan has played a positive role in dialogue between Taliban and America for sustainable peace in Afghanistan. The incumbent government has facilitated more than 55,000 foreigners in their evacuation from Afghanistan after Taliban takeover their country. He said that Pakistan's steps were being acknowledged across the world.

He said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided that our land would not be used in war because we have already faced many losses in that regard.

Ejaz Chaudhry maintained that economy of the country was strengthening gradually, farmers being offered with high prices of crops while many other steps has been taken by the government for public welfare.

He said that Health Card was offering Rs one million of over 35 million families of Punjab for medical treatment.

He suggested the disgruntled party members Malik Ahmed Hussain Degar and Rana Qasim Noon to review their decision and return to party before their voters turn against them.

He disclosed that a meeting was held at the residence of Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Affairs Malik Aamir Dogar to discuss arrangements for participation of hundred of thousands of people in the public gathering of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on March 27 at D-Chowk Islamabad.

To a question, Senator Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhry said that there was no decision yet on replacement of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar. He said that the PTI has already announced a public gathering on March 27 while the opposition has announced the same date later.

He said that administration of Islamabad has been asked to discuss all arrangements with both PTI local leadership and the opposition.

Responding to another question, he said that the PTI has given secretariat to South Punjab where officers of all concerned departments have been deployed with full powers. He said that the government has distributed Rs 260 billion among the people during coronavirus, interest free loan for youth, interest free loan for farmers and also announced many other welfare projects for public verification.

On this occasion, Chairman PHA Ejaz Hussain Janjua and other local party leaders were also present.