Senator urges opposition to chose consultation over confrontation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) The parliamentary leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the Senate, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, said on Tuesday that the leadership of PML-N has repeatedly urged the opposition for consultation and reconciliation for the betterment of the country.

Democratic values and moral compulsions necessitate the political leaders initiating talks on political issues, the unification of the parliament, legislation, and economic stability, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Instead of finding solutions through dialogue, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) adopted politics, which led the country towards chaos, political disorder, and economic disruption, he added.

He further added that in the past, and today as well, PTI has been found involved in several attempts to weaken the state by projecting Pakistan's internal affairs to the outside world.

Replying to a query regarding the political activities of the PML-N President, he said that under his leadership and guidance, government affairs are being carried out in the Federal and provincial governments.

The first priority of the government is to take the country out of the economic quagmire and move towards stability, he added.