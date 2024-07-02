Open Menu

Senator Urges Opposition To Chose Consultation Over Confrontation

Faizan Hashmi Published July 02, 2024 | 11:39 PM

Senator urges opposition to chose consultation over confrontation

The parliamentary leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the Senate, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, said on Tuesday that the leadership of PML-N has repeatedly urged the opposition for consultation and reconciliation for the betterment of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) The parliamentary leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the Senate, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, said on Tuesday that the leadership of PML-N has repeatedly urged the opposition for consultation and reconciliation for the betterment of the country.

Democratic values and moral compulsions necessitate the political leaders initiating talks on political issues, the unification of the parliament, legislation, and economic stability, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Instead of finding solutions through dialogue, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) adopted politics, which led the country towards chaos, political disorder, and economic disruption, he added.

He further added that in the past, and today as well, PTI has been found involved in several attempts to weaken the state by projecting Pakistan's internal affairs to the outside world.

Replying to a query regarding the political activities of the PML-N President, he said that under his leadership and guidance, government affairs are being carried out in the Federal and provincial governments.

The first priority of the government is to take the country out of the economic quagmire and move towards stability, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf World Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Irfan Siddiqui Moral Muslim Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Democracy is actually name of rule of people: Gov ..

Democracy is actually name of rule of people: Governor

4 minutes ago
 Pogacar wins stage four to reclaim Tour de France ..

Pogacar wins stage four to reclaim Tour de France lead

4 minutes ago
 Austria v Turkey Euro 2024 last 16 starting line-u ..

Austria v Turkey Euro 2024 last 16 starting line-ups

4 minutes ago
 Football: Euro 2024 results

Football: Euro 2024 results

4 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal felicitate US government on 248th Inde ..

Ahsan Iqbal felicitate US government on 248th Independence Day

4 minutes ago
 City District Police Karachi discuss security arra ..

City District Police Karachi discuss security arrangements during Muharram

53 seconds ago
Lighting of Prophet's Mosque represents Islamic ar ..

Lighting of Prophet's Mosque represents Islamic architectural art

56 seconds ago
 107 killed in stampede at India religious gatherin ..

107 killed in stampede at India religious gathering

57 seconds ago
 Police carry out search operations in different ar ..

Police carry out search operations in different areas

59 seconds ago
 Six spokespersons for Sindh Govt appointed

Six spokespersons for Sindh Govt appointed

2 hours ago
 Wafaqi Mohtsib to visit Policlinic

Wafaqi Mohtsib to visit Policlinic

2 hours ago
 IESCO catches 263 power pilferers in June

IESCO catches 263 power pilferers in June

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan