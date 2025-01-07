Senator Urges PTI To Submit Demand In Black & White To Move Forward
Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2025 | 10:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League-N, Senator Irfan ul Haque Siddiqui on Tuesday urged the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to submit demand in black and white to move forward.
We are still waiting for demands in writing but after passing one month period, there is no written document submitted by PTI members of the committee, he said while talking to a private television channel.
In reply to a question, he said PTI members are demanding a meeting with the founder of their party who is in jail.
The ministry of interior knows better about jail manual of the prisoner's meeting, he stated. He, however said that PTI leaders must have meeting with the founder PTI for further consultation.
Recent Stories
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Foreign Minister of Israel
Ministry of Education announces schedule for releasing first-semester grades for ..
Minister of Foreign Affairs in Syrian Transitional Government visits Sheikh Zaye ..
Arab Plast: Global companies expand in region through UAE
Sharjah Ruler honours winners of Al Qawafi Award 2024
Ahmed bin Mohammed inaugurates 30th edition of DUPHAT
‘Volunteering Hours Award’ promotes kindness, community service
Fiber Connect Council MENA to hold its 14th conference, exhibition in Dubai
DP World hits 100 million TEU capacity milestone
Ducab achieves year of unprecedented growth, sustainability milestones
Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai’s enduring public-private partnerships key catalyst ..
DAE signs definitive agreement to acquire Nordic Aviation Capital
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM launches Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic project2 minutes ago
-
Senator urges PTI to submit demand in black & white to move forward2 minutes ago
-
Governor directs for ensuring merit in provision of BEEF scholarships2 minutes ago
-
5 killed, 6 injured in Zhob road accident2 minutes ago
-
E-judicial service launched in AJK: CJ AJK HC12 minutes ago
-
Pneumonia can be deadly if not treated early: Dr Zulfiqar12 minutes ago
-
Labour Court issues arrest warrants for DG HDA12 minutes ago
-
NEPRA notifies 75 paisa per unit cut for DISCOs, 49 paisa for K-Electric12 minutes ago
-
President, PM appreciate security forces for eliminating 19 Khwarij in KP22 minutes ago
-
PM expresses condolences with Chinese leadership, people over loss of lives in quake22 minutes ago
-
19 Khwarij terrorists killed in 3 separate engagements in KP, 3 soldiers embrace martyrdom: ISPR32 minutes ago
-
CM orders to launch MRI services in district hospitals32 minutes ago