Senator Urges PTI To Submit Demand In Black & White To Move Forward

Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2025 | 10:20 PM

Senator urges PTI to submit demand in black & white to move forward

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League-N, Senator Irfan ul Haque Siddiqui on Tuesday urged the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to submit demand in black and white to move forward.

We are still waiting for demands in writing but after passing one month period, there is no written document submitted by PTI members of the committee, he said while talking to a private television channel.

In reply to a question, he said PTI members are demanding a meeting with the founder of their party who is in jail.

The ministry of interior knows better about jail manual of the prisoner's meeting, he stated. He, however said that PTI leaders must have meeting with the founder PTI for further consultation.

More Stories From Pakistan