Senator urges to devise mechanism for grievance resolution of journalists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :A mechanism should be devised for maintaining persistent contact with journalists community for listening and subsequently resolving their grievances without forcing them to protest for their issues, Senator Irfan ul Haq Siddique said Friday.

Senator said these words while briefing the Upper House about his meeting with Parliamentary Reporters Association (PRA), who staged walkout from the House last day to protest target killing of journalist's brother in Layyah and purse snatching attempt from journalist Nausheen Yousaf.

He informed that the dacoits have not yet been traced while no attempt has so far been made to nab the killers of journalist's brother.

State Minister for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan said Journalists Protection Act has already been passed by the parliament.

He said he would contact journalist Nausheen and sought FIR of the journalist's brother for pursuing the cases.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani directed state minister for law and justice to direct the inspector general police (IGP), to look into the case of Nausheen.