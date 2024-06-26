Open Menu

Senator Vawda Seeks Unconditional Apology From SC In Contempt Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 26, 2024 | 07:28 PM

Senator Faisal Vawda on Wednesday submitted an unconditional apology before the Supreme Court, requesting to withdraw its show-cause notice in the contempt case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Senator Faisal Vawda on Wednesday submitted an unconditional apology before the Supreme Court, requesting to withdraw its show-cause notice in the contempt case.

Senator Vawda, in his response submitted with the top court against the show-cause notice served to him on anti-judiciary remarks, stated that he was tendering an apology on his remarks and leaving himself at the mercy of the apex court.

He said that he fully respected the judiciary and the purpose of his press conference was not to malign it.

He requested the court to show sympathy and tolerance in his case and withdraw the notice.

Faisal Wauda adopted the stance that after the court proceedings of June 5, he met religious scholars and asked about his role being a senator.

"I was advised to stand up for justice even if it is against my relatives," he dded.

Citing the verses from the Holy Quran and Ahadith, Vawda said that in the light of Islamic teachings, "I apologize sincerely and unconditionally, and request the Supreme Court to withdraw the show cause notice issued in contempt of court against me".

He said that he was deeply impressed after reciting the Holy Quran, Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa also suggested that the matter was not about ego.

The apex court had issued the contempt of court notive to Senator Faisal Vawda and Mustafa Kamal for making statements against the judiciary.

Senator Faisal Wauda had initially refused to tender an apology to the apex court while Mustafa Kamal had submitted an unconditional apology.

