Senator Vawda Seeks Unconditional Apology From SC In Contempt Case
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 26, 2024 | 07:28 PM
Senator Faisal Vawda on Wednesday submitted an unconditional apology before the Supreme Court, requesting to withdraw its show-cause notice in the contempt case
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Senator Faisal Vawda on Wednesday submitted an unconditional apology before the Supreme Court, requesting to withdraw its show-cause notice in the contempt case.
Senator Vawda, in his response submitted with the top court against the show-cause notice served to him on anti-judiciary remarks, stated that he was tendering an apology on his remarks and leaving himself at the mercy of the apex court.
He said that he fully respected the judiciary and the purpose of his press conference was not to malign it.
He requested the court to show sympathy and tolerance in his case and withdraw the notice.
Faisal Wauda adopted the stance that after the court proceedings of June 5, he met religious scholars and asked about his role being a senator.
"I was advised to stand up for justice even if it is against my relatives," he dded.
Citing the verses from the Holy Quran and Ahadith, Vawda said that in the light of Islamic teachings, "I apologize sincerely and unconditionally, and request the Supreme Court to withdraw the show cause notice issued in contempt of court against me".
He said that he was deeply impressed after reciting the Holy Quran, Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa also suggested that the matter was not about ego.
The apex court had issued the contempt of court notive to Senator Faisal Vawda and Mustafa Kamal for making statements against the judiciary.
Senator Faisal Wauda had initially refused to tender an apology to the apex court while Mustafa Kamal had submitted an unconditional apology.
Recent Stories
Rain likely at various parts of country: PMD
Inter Provincial Netball C'ship kicks off
Yen touches 38-year low, stocks slide
Tour de France director promises 'brawl from day one'
Heavy quantity of fireworks, weapons seized
Azerbaijan's experience to be utilised for beautifying Islamabad: CDA chief
She Loves Tech Pakistan 2024’ launched with shortlisted women-led startups
PM Shehbaz invites opposition for talks
Protection of minorities’ rights top priority of PML-N: Azma Bukhari
8m cases disposed of in Punjab district courts through case management system
KMU's finance-related initiatives set role model for universities: Governor KP
N. Korean test of likely hypersonic missile fails: Seoul military official
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Heavy quantity of fireworks, weapons seized2 minutes ago
-
Azerbaijan's experience to be utilised for beautifying Islamabad: CDA chief4 seconds ago
-
PM Shehbaz invites opposition for talks30 minutes ago
-
Protection of minorities’ rights top priority of PML-N: Azma Bukhari44 minutes ago
-
8m cases disposed of in Punjab district courts through case management system44 minutes ago
-
KMU's finance-related initiatives set role model for universities: Governor KP44 minutes ago
-
Provincial Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi approves 2024-25 budget of ICU51 minutes ago
-
Punjab health ministers laud improvements in govt hospitals OPDs51 minutes ago
-
KP government halts forests harvesting operations following HCBA press conference51 minutes ago
-
Two held for hatred wall chalking1 hour ago
-
Nutrition International delegation visits PFA1 hour ago
-
PPAF for concerted strategy to mitigate adverse effects of climate change1 hour ago