Senator Visits Siddique-ul- Farooq’s Home On Behalf Of Prime Minister
Sumaira FH Published December 10, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Senator Irfan-ul-Haq Siddiqui, on behalf of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, visited the residence of former PML-N Secretary Information Siddique-ul-Farooq on Tuesday to inquire about his health and well-being.
Parliamentary party leader of PML-N in Senate, Senator Siddiqui presented a bouquet of flowers and conveyed the prime minister’s best wishes for Farooq’s swift recovery.
The prime minister also instructed that all essential facilities be provided for Farooq’s treatment and hoped that Farooq would resume his dynamic role in the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) as he had in the past.
Senator Irfan Siddiqui urged Siddique-ul-Farooq’s wife and daughter to keep him updated on his health and to reach out if they required any assistance.
Siddique-ul-Farooq expressed his gratitude to the prime minister for his kind thoughts and commended Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for guiding the country through challenging times and working diligently to set Pakistan’s economy on a path to progress.
Recent Stories
One love is enough if it is the right person: Rekha
Pakistan, South Africa to take on each other in first T20I match today
PSX 100 Index surpasses historic 111,000-point mark
Today last day for submitting Hajj applications under Govt scheme
PTI leader Umar Ayub gets bail in D-Chowk protest case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024
How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakistani airports?
Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai
Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill
Australia, New Zealand and South Africa seek clarity about ICC Champions Trophy ..
Two Khwarij killed in Kulachi IBO: ISPR
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chicken corn soup spots in capital warm hearts, taste buds as winter sets in11 minutes ago
-
On Int'l HR Day, DPM Dar reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to rights, freedoms of all individuals11 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Tank provides services in 23 emergencies in last week11 minutes ago
-
Establishing a solid human rights culture requires holding human rights violators accountable for th ..21 minutes ago
-
GCWUS organises workshop titled "Transform Your Learning with Digital Resources: A Guide for Researc ..21 minutes ago
-
Ongoing preparations reviewed for flyovers in Dera21 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive preparations finalized31 minutes ago
-
PHC suspends anti-corruption notice served to ex KP minister31 minutes ago
-
Police recover liquor31 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on professional beggars intensifies, 13 held41 minutes ago
-
KCEU calls for early grant of Kashmiris' right of self determination atop on Human Rights Day41 minutes ago
-
PTDC to host conference on Sustainable Mountain Tourism51 minutes ago