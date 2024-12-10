Senator visits Siddique-ul- Farooq’s home on behalf of prime minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Senator Irfan-ul-Haq Siddiqui, on behalf of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, visited the residence of former PML-N Secretary Information Siddique-ul-Farooq on Tuesday to inquire about his health and well-being.

Parliamentary party leader of PML-N in Senate, Senator Siddiqui presented a bouquet of flowers and conveyed the prime minister’s best wishes for Farooq’s swift recovery.

The prime minister also instructed that all essential facilities be provided for Farooq’s treatment and hoped that Farooq would resume his dynamic role in the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) as he had in the past.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui urged Siddique-ul-Farooq’s wife and daughter to keep him updated on his health and to reach out if they required any assistance.

Siddique-ul-Farooq expressed his gratitude to the prime minister for his kind thoughts and commended Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for guiding the country through challenging times and working diligently to set Pakistan’s economy on a path to progress.