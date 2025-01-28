Senator vows to address genuine concerns of Journalist community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League-N, Senator Irfan ul Haque Siddiqui on Tuesday vowed to address genuine concerns of journalist community regarding PECA act.

We could make amendment in the PECA act to remove genuine concerns of journalist fraternity, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Commenting on dialogue with PTI, he said the members of PTI could bring charter of demands on January 31, for discussion.

In reply to a question about demands, he said PTI committee members had been demanding bail for their workers.

PTI was also demanding formation of judicial commission, he added. He suggested the PTI to hold dialogue by adopting democratic attitude.

The option of dialogue is open for PTI for resolving political issues, he stated. To a question about raid on the house of Hamid Reza, he said, there is no truth regarding the matter.