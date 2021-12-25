UrduPoint.com

Senator Waleed Iqbal For Utilizing Ideas, Teachings Of Quaid-e-Azam

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Waleed Iqbal on Saturday stressed the need for utilizing the ideas and teachings of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for ensuring self-accountability

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Waleed Iqbal on Saturday stressed the need for utilizing the ideas and teachings of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for ensuring self-accountability.

Addressing a ceremony held in connection with the 145th birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah here at Aiwan-e-Iqbal, he emphasized on understanding the context of the Pakistan resolution, Allahabad address and letters of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal written to the father of the nation.

Waleed said that Allama Iqbal in the last part of his Allahabad address mentioned about the lack of leadership which the Muslims of sub-continent had been facing.

He said that Allama Iqbal in his letters to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had mentioned, "Jinnah you are the only person who can lead Muslims.

" The Senator said that people asked Allama Iqbal why you said this for Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who (Iqbal) responded because Jinnah was honest and unpurchasable.

Earlier, a cake was also cut to mark the birth anniversary of the father of nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Brig (R) Waheeduz Zaman, Director Iqbal academy Dr Baseera Abreen, Awain-e-Iqbal Complex Administrator Anjum Waheed, Senior Journalist Sajjad Mir, Ulas Ertas DirectorYunus Emre Turkish Cultural Centre also spoke on the ocassion.

Later, dua was offered for peace, progress and prosperity of the country.

