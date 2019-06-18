Senator Waleed urges opposition to follow parliamentary norms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Senator Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Waleed Iqbal on Tuesday urged the opposition parties to follow parliamentary norms and traditions.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, had been the two major political parties of the country who had run the past many governments. The emergence of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) had created serious problems for their leaders who plundered the national wealth ruthlessly, he added.

The senator further stated that the PPP and PML-N during their governments took huge loans in ten year period, adding a high powered commission would thoroughly investigate where the loan was spent.

The senator said if the leaders of PPP and PML-N were not involved in any corruption then they should not be afraid of the establishment of the commission.

In reply to a question about passing budget, he said that present government would not come under pressure or any tactics of the opposition parties, adding the PTI had full number in the lower house for approval of the next fiscal year budget.