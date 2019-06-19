UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senator Waleed Urges Opposition To Follow Parliamentary Norms

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 12:00 AM

Senator Waleed urges opposition to follow parliamentary norms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Senator Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Waleed Iqbal on Tuesday urged the opposition parties to follow parliamentary norms and traditions.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, had been the two major political parties of the country who had run the past many governments. The emergence of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) had created serious problems for their leaders who plundered the national wealth ruthlessly, he added.

The senator further stated that the PPP and PML-N during their governments took huge loans in ten year period, adding a high powered commission would thoroughly investigate where the loan was spent.

The senator said if the leaders of PPP and PML-N were not involved in any corruption then they should not be afraid of the establishment of the commission.

In reply to a question about passing budget, he said that present government would not come under pressure or any tactics of the opposition parties, adding the PTI had full number in the lower house for approval of the next fiscal year budget.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Loan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Budget Pakistan Peoples Party Muslim Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE, Costa Rica stepping up economic cooperation: ..

16 minutes ago

England beat Afghanistan by 150 runs in Cricket Wo ..

5 minutes ago

UK leadership race down to five as Boris Johnson c ..

5 minutes ago

Tennis: Mallorca WTA results - update

5 minutes ago

Tennis: ATP Halle results - collated

5 minutes ago

Ineos rocked as Thomas crashes out of Tour de Suis ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.