Open Menu

Senator Waqar Mehdi Condemns Attack In DI Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published November 03, 2023 | 10:05 PM

Senator Waqar Mehdi condemns attack in DI Khan

Pakistan People's Party Sindh's General Secretary Senator Waqar Mehdi on Friday condemned a terrorist attack in Dera Ismail Khan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Pakistan People's Party Sindh's General Secretary Senator Waqar Mehdi on Friday condemned a terrorist attack in Dera Ismail Khan.

In a statement, Senator Waqar Mehdi said that such cowardly attacks cannot weaken the resolve of the security forces and the people.

While paying glowing tribute to the martyred soldiers in the terrorist attack for sacrificing their lives for peace and tranquility, he said that the nation is with Pakistan's Armed Forces and terrorists will be defeated.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Attack Terrorist Dera Ismail Khan

Recent Stories

Caretaker Chief Minister Praises Efforts for Human ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Praises Efforts for Humane Treatment of Illegal Immigra ..

5 minutes ago
 Five men injured as two groups clash using axes, b ..

Five men injured as two groups clash using axes, batons

26 minutes ago
 Jamal ud din condemns D.I. Khan blast

Jamal ud din condemns D.I. Khan blast

26 minutes ago
 9th Islamabad Literary Festival kicks off in F-9 P ..

9th Islamabad Literary Festival kicks off in F-9 Park

26 minutes ago
 16 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon hold ..

16 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted

28 minutes ago
 Govt committed to strengthen national economy: Car ..

Govt committed to strengthen national economy: Caretaker Federal Minister for Re ..

28 minutes ago
UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs celebrates Flag Da ..

UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs celebrates Flag Day

40 minutes ago
 Youth killed during rival clash

Youth killed during rival clash

28 minutes ago
 Bilawal optimist to win next election

Bilawal optimist to win next election

32 minutes ago
 Special cleansing campaign initiated in province i ..

Special cleansing campaign initiated in province including Quetta City: Pirkani

25 minutes ago
 14 soldiers embrace martyrdom in Gwadar's terroris ..

14 soldiers embrace martyrdom in Gwadar's terrorist attack

25 minutes ago
 9th Literary Festival 2023 kicked off in F-9 Park

9th Literary Festival 2023 kicked off in F-9 Park

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan