Senator Waqar Mehdi condemns attack in DI Khan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Pakistan People's Party Sindh's General Secretary Senator Waqar Mehdi on Friday condemned a terrorist attack in Dera Ismail Khan.

In a statement, Senator Waqar Mehdi said that such cowardly attacks cannot weaken the resolve of the security forces and the people.

While paying glowing tribute to the martyred soldiers in the terrorist attack for sacrificing their lives for peace and tranquility, he said that the nation is with Pakistan's Armed Forces and terrorists will be defeated.