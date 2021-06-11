UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senator Zafar Terms Federal Budget As People-friendly

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 11:20 PM

Senator Zafar terms federal budget as people-friendly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Senator Syed Ali Zafar on Friday termed Federal budget 2021-22 as pro-people and business friendly and said that incentives announced for those people who have been ignored by all of the previous governments.

Talking to journalists outside the Parliament House, he said that the government had provided relief to the poor and construction industry as well in the budget.

He said that due to polices of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, the country's economy was in a stable condition amid pandemic.

"The country economy was moving in the right direction due to steps taken by the government under the leadership of the Prime Minister Imran Khan," he added.

He said that the several measures announced in the budget would increase the country's exports.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Exports Business Poor Parliament Budget Ali Zafar All Government Industry

Recent Stories

UK Lawmakers Call on Biden to Drop US Charges Agai ..

11 minutes ago

Workshop's participants discuss proposals to curb ..

11 minutes ago

Jhagra terms budget as 'pro-growth'

11 minutes ago

Over 33,000 Children in Ethiopia's Tigray Region a ..

11 minutes ago

5-day anti-polio drive successfully concludes in A ..

1 hour ago

$1.1 billion allocated to import Covid vaccine, po ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.