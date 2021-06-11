Senator Zafar terms federal budget as people-friendly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Senator Syed Ali Zafar on Friday termed Federal budget 2021-22 as pro-people and business friendly and said that incentives announced for those people who have been ignored by all of the previous governments.

Talking to journalists outside the Parliament House, he said that the government had provided relief to the poor and construction industry as well in the budget.

He said that due to polices of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, the country's economy was in a stable condition amid pandemic.

"The country economy was moving in the right direction due to steps taken by the government under the leadership of the Prime Minister Imran Khan," he added.

He said that the several measures announced in the budget would increase the country's exports.