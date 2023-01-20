UrduPoint.com

Senator Zehri Distributes Relief Items Among Flood Victims

Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Senator Zehri distributes relief items among flood victims

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on Friday distributed relief items among the flood victims in the Uthal area of Balochistan.

The relief items included ration bags, blankets, clean drinking water, warm clothes, and milk for children.

Speaking on the occasion, she said, "We believe in serving our people regardless of race and color.

We will not leave our brothers and sisters alone in this difficult time and will continue to help them as far as possible." More than 1000 ration bags, clean drinking water, 200 blankets, warm clothes, medicines, milk for children, juice, toys and other necessary items were distributed to the flood-affected people.

The senator mingled with the flood affectees and while encouraging them, she said, "Your rehabilitation is our top priority".

She appealed to the philanthropists that they should participate actively in the rehabilitation of the flood-ravaged people.

Related Topics

Balochistan Flood Water Uthal Top Race

Recent Stories

UAE participates in 8th meeting of Undersecretarie ..

UAE participates in 8th meeting of Undersecretaries of Arab Ministries of Financ ..

21 minutes ago
 The increase in the volume of Pak-Iran trade will ..

The increase in the volume of Pak-Iran trade will prove to be a milestone in the ..

2 hours ago
 ADNOC Distribution to decarbonise operations, redu ..

ADNOC Distribution to decarbonise operations, reduce carbon intensity by 25% by ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan looks forward to fostering public private ..

Pakistan looks forward to fostering public private partnerships with Google: FM

3 hours ago
 TAQA acquires stake in Taweelah B IWPP project

TAQA acquires stake in Taweelah B IWPP project

3 hours ago
 Govt introducing reforms in all sectors to cement ..

Govt introducing reforms in all sectors to cement economy: Dar

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.