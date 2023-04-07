Senator Zehri suggests grand dialogue on election

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri said that as far as new elections are concerned in the country, for the sake of the integrity and the interest of the country, all the stakeholders should hold a grand dialogue.

In a statement issued here on Friday, she said that the country's stability was lying in the supremacy of the Constitution, Pakistan cannot afford any political chaos and unrest.

She said that the national and provincial assemblies' elections should be held at the same time. The government and the Opposition should sit together and make better decisions for the country, she said.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri said that the solution to the current problems was only in dialogue.

All problems can be resolved by sitting on the negotiation table. The elected members of the government and the Opposition should sit at a table and solve the country's problems through dialogue, she added.

She further said that the elections of national and provincial assemblies should be held at the same time, as the country's economic situation cannot afford repeated elections.

The recent crisis is not political, economic, security, but unfortunately, it is becoming a state crisis, which is a very dangerous situation for the country and the country cannot afford this situation in any way.