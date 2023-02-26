Senator Zehri terms youth national assets

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Senator Samina Zehri has said youth is the backbone of any nation, and it is our national responsibility to guide the youth in the right direction for the bright future of the country.

Talking to a delegation of youth here on Sunday, she said the youth of Balochistan are the guarantors of our bright future. Our youth are not less than anyone else; it is just a matter of getting opportunities, she added.

"It is pleasing to see that the youth of Balochistan are showing their technical and intellectual abilities in every field.

We should attract the young generation towards education and take the people of Balochistan out of backwardness and lead them on the path of development. Therefore, it is the responsibility of all of us to create opportunities for higher education and technical education for the youth in Balochistan." Stressing the need for educating the youth, she said they are the real assets of the country. They will play a pivotal role for the development of society.