Senators Announces Five Day Salary To Flood Victims

Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Senators announces five day salary to flood victims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Tuesday announced donating five days’ salary of senators for the rehabilitation of flood victims.

He said senators could also contribute more if they wished.

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar also announced donating his one-month salary to support relief efforts in flood-hit areas.

