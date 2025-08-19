Senators Announces Five Day Salary To Flood Victims
Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2025 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Tuesday announced donating five days’ salary of senators for the rehabilitation of flood victims.
He said senators could also contribute more if they wished.
Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar also announced donating his one-month salary to support relief efforts in flood-hit areas.
Recent Stories
Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy supports establishment, expansion of 308 digita ..
Hatta exports power to Dubai
Executive Council issues resolution forming Board of Trustees of 'Damj' award, c ..
Infinix HOT 60 Series: Turning Theft into Instant Regret
UAE showcases 'Lifeline' water project in Khan Younis to journalists
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2025
UAE an inspiring model in improving government performance: Arab Investors Union
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa shuts schools in hilly districts amid bad weather, flood thre ..
Model, photographer booked over charges of Wazir Khan Mosque photoshoot
NDMA issues travel advisory as landslides cut off northern routes
NA body on commerce advocates district Chambers for business facilitation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Federal Ombudsman Sargodha helps citizens to recover Rs 39m3 minutes ago
-
AIOU opens registration for convocation 2025; deadline set as August 313 minutes ago
-
Senators announces five day salary to flood victims3 minutes ago
-
Three-day symposium on `Radiation Techniques in Health and Environment’ continues in Islamabad13 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Hyderabad Attends Closing Ceremony of Jashan-e-Azadi Hockey League23 minutes ago
-
AAC briefed about lifestock department's performance23 minutes ago
-
Professor Dr. Shoukat Iqbal Khattak highlights role of Pakistani Diaspora in educational diplomacy23 minutes ago
-
Senate extends two ordinances for 120 days33 minutes ago
-
Besant Hall Cultural centre to celebrate Jashan-e-Latif on August 2233 minutes ago
-
Heavy rain in Sargodha33 minutes ago
-
Compensation payments to flood victims begin under special package: Saif33 minutes ago
-
Literary Organisations, NGOs urge masses to support flood victims on 'World Humanitarian Day'33 minutes ago