Senators Appreciate Sanjrani's Address To Russian Federation Council In Urdu

Muhammad Irfan Published June 16, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Senators appreciate Sanjrani's address to Russian Federation Council in Urdu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Senators on Friday hailed the Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani on his address to the members of the Russian Federation Council during the Plenary Session in Moscow in the national language.

Speaking at the senate session, they said that the historical ties and the prospects of enhancing bilateral relations between Pakistan and Russia would further strengthen with his visit.

They said that the Chairman of the Senate received a warm welcome and generous hospitality during his visit.

Supporting the idea of the chairman senate to speak in urdu language, Senator Irfan Siddiqui said this was a good tradition and expressed the hope that this practice would continue in the future also.

He suggested that the Urdu language should be the main language in the proceeding of the parliament.

He also commended the parliament on passing the Elections (Amendment) Act, 2023, and clarified, "This is not person-specific."Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed also praised the Chairman Senate on his address to the Russian Federation Council in Urdu language and expressed the hope that his visit would further strengthen bilateral ties between Pakistan and Russia and open new avenues of cooperation between the two countries.

