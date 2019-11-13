Senators ask govt to take steps against Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir

Senators Wednesday asked the government to raise the Kashmir issue at international forums and take proactive steps to stop India's grave human rights violations in occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ):Senators Wednesday asked the government to raise the Kashmir issue at international forums and take proactive steps to stop India's grave human rights violations in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Continuing debate on the issue of Kashmir for the second date in the Senate, Senator Muhammad Ali Saif said giving preference to petty political interests resulted in lack of clarity on national issues like Kashmir.

He said Kashmir issue was now 100 years old and was not resolved so far due to narrow political vision and absence of in depth academic debate.

The senator said in the partition plan of June 3, 1947, the independent states including Kashmir were given the choice to gain freedom or accede to India and Pakistan.

He said later on United Nations Security Council passed a resolution giving Kashmiris the right to self-determination.

The right to self-determination was a concept in international law, he said adding the UN declared self-determination an issue of human rights.

He said collective mistakes were made in the past which undermined Pakistan's stance on Kashmir.

Modi had created a de facto reality with his government's steps on Kashmir, he said adding the United Nations had given the people right to self-determination but this point was missing in Pakistan's narrative on Kashmir.

The senator said Pakistan could strengthen its case at international forums by taking Kashmir as an issue of human rights.

He said India had occupied Kashmir which gave the world the right to intervene in Kashmir. The world powers in the past had intervened in other countries as well. India went into then East Pakistan citing issue of human rights and moral values. Kashmiris were enduring mass deportations and ethnic cleansing, Saif added.

Senator Raza Rabbani said Hindu nationalism was surging in India which had lost its secularism and democracy.

India had different religions, 20 official languages and a number of states under article 371 having a special status, he added.

He said people in Assam, Nagaland and Meezoram had taken up arms against state of India. The foundation of Indian democracy and federalism were shaken due to Hindutva, he asserted.

The real issues of India were malnutrition of children, growing suicides of farmers and lack of health and education facilities, Rabbani continued.

He said Indian courts were refraining from taking up habeas corpus petitions and were putting aside cases of mass deportations and other human rights violations.

Torture and rape were being used by India to further its agenda of its illegal occupation of Kashmiris, he observed adding India had detained the political leaders in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan should take up the issue of Kashmir with the international community particularly with the Muslim Ummah, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, he stressed.

He said India had imposed the history's longest curfew of 100 days in Indian occupied Kashmir.

He suggested to the government to ask Organization of Islamic Cooperation to send its observers to Kashmir to look into the situation in the held valley.

The matter should also be taken up at the United Nations despite the fact that it was influenced by the United States which was hand in glove with India and without its nod, Modi would not have revoked article 370 in Kashmir.

Senator Lt Gen (R) Abdul Qayyum said Kashmir was a dispute and an unfinished agenda of partition and India also admitted it as a dispute.

He said India started a proxy war against Pakistan and wanted its fragmentation but it could not realize its dream as the nation fought against terrorism and defeated its nefarious designs.

India was frustrated because it was kept out of the peace process in Afghanistan and its investment of $3 billion was jeopardized, he explained.

He said political infighting had given an opportunity to India to try to destabilize Pakistan.

He opined that India was violating the charter of United Nations. Leadership in Pakistan had an illusion that Modi would move forward for peace with Pakistan but in contrast it revoked article 370 of the constitution annexing Kashmir.

Qayyum said the nation needed unity to strengthen its stance on Kashmir, adding Pakistan should strengthen its parliamentary and democratic system.

Pakistan should have a proactive policy on Kashmir instead of reacting to moves of India, he added.

Parliamentary leader of Jamat-e-Islami (JI) Siraj ul Haq said struggle of Kashmiris in Indian held Kashmir was basically for their independence and entire nation of Pakistan was on one page in support of their movement.

He said that peace in the region was linked with Kashmir and it had utmost importance for Pakistan. More than 18,000 young Kashmiris were facing imprisonment in Indian jails and the Kashmiri people had rendered great sacrifices for their movement of independence.

He stressed for political maturity in the country and said Kashmiri people were looking towards Pakistan.

He appealed the prime minister to step forward for political consensus as entire nation and parties were united on Kashmir issue.

Senator Dr Shahzad Waseem said the incumbent government highlighted Kashmir issue very effectively at international fora and the speech of Prime Minister Imran Khan in United Nations was historic.

He said entire nation, government and other institutions were united on Kashmir cause but the opposition was doing politics for their own interest at the sensitive time.

Senator Sassui Palijo also condemned Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir and asked the world community to take serious notice of it.

Senator Usman Kakar said Kashmir issue was created by British empire to undermine rights of different nationalities now living in Pakistan.

He said Kashmir issue should be resolved peacefully and no side should think about waging war. Kashmir belonged to Kashmiris and they had the right to decide their future, he added.