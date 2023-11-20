Open Menu

Senators Asked To Shun Double Standards On Military Courts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 20, 2023 | 11:06 PM

Senators asked to shun double standards on military courts

The movers of resolution in favour of military courts in the Senate on Monday defended their action

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) The movers of resolution in favour of military courts in the Senate on Monday defended their action.

Dilawar Khan, an independent senator who had presented the resolution, told the House that Pakistan was a democratic country.

He said the senators should shun double-standards. “If the house was not in order on the day when the resolution was adopted, the senators should have pointed out quorum,” he added.

Similarly, Senator Manzoor Ahmad Kakar of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) said no one had pointed out the quorum. Such kind of things had been passed by the House in the past, he added.

Earlier, speaking on a point of order, Mian Raza Rabbani of Pakistan Peoples Party said the resolution was not on order of the day and it also not reflected will of the House.

Mushtaq Ahmed of Jamaat e Islami said that the House represented sentiments, feelings of all provinces, besides representing their rights.

Both leaders of the House and Opposition were not present when the resolution was brought in the House, he said.

Tahir Bizinjo of National Party said that both Leader of the House and the Leader of the opposition were not consulted before taking up the resolution and it was not part of agenda of the day.

Syed Ali Zafar of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) said the matter was pending before the judiciary and such resolution should not have been passed.

Kamran Murtaza of the JUI-F said they should appreciate the apex court for giving a decision against trail in military courts. He also clarified that the Sindh government did not file a review petition against the decision.

APP/raz-muk-zah

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Resolution Senate Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Raza Rabbani Ali Zafar Pakistan Peoples Party All Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Experts seeks implementation of laws to make clean ..

Experts seeks implementation of laws to make cleaner, greener urban environment

3 minutes ago
 Police arrest bike lifter, recover stolen motorcyc ..

Police arrest bike lifter, recover stolen motorcycles

3 minutes ago
 PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators to make first pick in pla ..

PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators to make first pick in player draft

1 minute ago
 Governor urges to devise plan to utilize talents o ..

Governor urges to devise plan to utilize talents of youth for national building

3 minutes ago
 Science can serve as gateway to diplomacy: Dr Kane

Science can serve as gateway to diplomacy: Dr Kane

1 minute ago
 SU extends deadline for deposit of re-allotment fe ..

SU extends deadline for deposit of re-allotment fees at boys’ hostel

1 minute ago
Commissioner urges stakeholders, institutions to w ..

Commissioner urges stakeholders, institutions to work together for betterment of ..

48 minutes ago
 20 % construction work of HFH completed: Dr Jamal

20 % construction work of HFH completed: Dr Jamal

48 minutes ago
 Court instructs NAB to record Nawaz's statement in ..

Court instructs NAB to record Nawaz's statement in Toshakhana case

48 minutes ago
 EC responsible to hold free, fair elections in cou ..

EC responsible to hold free, fair elections in country: Raja Ashraf

48 minutes ago
 Customs inspector granted bail in assets beyond m ..

Customs inspector granted bail in assets beyond means case

49 minutes ago
 IHC extends stay against PTI chairman's cypher cas ..

IHC extends stay against PTI chairman's cypher case trial till Tuesday

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan