Senators asked to shun double standards on military courts

The movers of resolution in favour of military courts in the Senate on Monday defended their action

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023)

Dilawar Khan, an independent senator who had presented the resolution, told the House that Pakistan was a democratic country.

He said the senators should shun double-standards. “If the house was not in order on the day when the resolution was adopted, the senators should have pointed out quorum,” he added.

Similarly, Senator Manzoor Ahmad Kakar of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) said no one had pointed out the quorum. Such kind of things had been passed by the House in the past, he added.

Earlier, speaking on a point of order, Mian Raza Rabbani of Pakistan Peoples Party said the resolution was not on order of the day and it also not reflected will of the House.

Mushtaq Ahmed of Jamaat e Islami said that the House represented sentiments, feelings of all provinces, besides representing their rights.

Both leaders of the House and Opposition were not present when the resolution was brought in the House, he said.

Tahir Bizinjo of National Party said that both Leader of the House and the Leader of the opposition were not consulted before taking up the resolution and it was not part of agenda of the day.

Syed Ali Zafar of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) said the matter was pending before the judiciary and such resolution should not have been passed.

Kamran Murtaza of the JUI-F said they should appreciate the apex court for giving a decision against trail in military courts. He also clarified that the Sindh government did not file a review petition against the decision.

