Senators Behind Thwarting Vote Of No Trust Move To Face Action: Asif Ali Zardari

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 01:35 PM

PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has said action will be taken against the defecting Senators who have failed vote of no trust against Senate chairman

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th August, 2019) PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has said action will be taken against the defecting Senators who have failed vote of no trust against Senate chairman.He said this while talking to media inside parliament house with regard to failure of vote of no confidence against Senate chairman Wednesday.He said Names of defecting senators will be made public and action will be initiated against them."I think something has happened on the matter of vote of no trust against Sadiq Sanjarani.

Some foul thing has happened.

But what has happened I cannot tell it.Commenting on holding PPP responsible by Khawaja Asif regarding failure of vote of no confidence, he said some friends from PML-N are not good.

These friends want opposition should not remain united. There are such friends whose wings are moved from some where else.He held" I don't know the senators who have defected. I can only suspect. I don't understand some name among those running on media will be correct. Opposition is still having the same number of votes in Senate, he added.

