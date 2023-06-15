Senators call for Charter of Economy to steer country out of economic crisis

Senators on Thursday stressed the need for enhancing the country's revenue, besides inking the Charter of Economy (CoE) like Charter of Democracy (COD) to steer Pakistan out of the economic crisis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Senators on Thursday stressed the need for enhancing the country's revenue, besides inking the Charter of Economy (CoE) like Charter of Democracy (COD) to steer Pakistan out of the economic crisis.

They appreciated the government for announcing various incentives for the agricultue and information technology sectors, overseas Pakistanis and youth.

Taking part in the debate in the Senate, Saifullah Abro of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said there were so many opportunities available in the country which could help generate revenue. The Guddu Thermal and Lakra Thermal power plants could be rehabilitated with limited funds and could earn hefty revenue for the country, he added.

However, he alleged that the power sector was intentionally destroyed by representatives of Independent Power Producers (IPPs) setting in the every government. Such 'mafias' had vested interests and they never wanted rehabilitation of state-owned thermal powers, he added.

Senator Abro suggested that the government should allocate Rs 2.5 billion for the purchase of CT scan and MRI machines in two government own cancer hospitals in Larkana and Nawabshah from the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Rs 450 billion allocation. Many poor patients from both Sindh and Balochistan visited the two hospitals for their treatment, he added.

He was of the view that many lawmakers did not discuss the budget rather they resorted to criticizing their opponent political leaders.

Nuzhat Sadiq of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz termed the budget balanced challenging circumstances. She said 30 to 35 per cent raise in the salaries and 17.5 per cent in the pensions of government employees was a big relief for them, she added.

Nuzhat said the government had also announced special incentives for overseas Pakistanis. Despite financial hardships, no new tax was imposed in the budget to give maximum relief to the masses, she added.

She said similarly incentives were also announced for the IT and agriculture sectors.

All customs duties had been abolished on the solar related equipment for the promotion of the solar energy in the country, she added.

Nuzhat Sadiq said the PML-N government had launched the PM's Youth Programme in 2013 and now small loans were also announced for the youth for establishing their own business.

Condemning the 9th May riots, she said public and historical properties like the Jinnah House and Radio Pakistan Peshawar were burnt, besides attacks other sensitive installations by the miscreants, who should be taken to task.

She commended the coalition government for taking pragmatic measures to steer the country out of the crisis.

Imamuddin Shouqeen of the Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) said industry should be revived to generate revenue and end dependence of import. It was need of the hour to provide cheap electricity and gas to the industries, he added.

He said solarization of 50,000 tube-wells, import of duty-free seed, Rs 450 billion allocation for the BISP and Baitul Maal, loans for youth etc were some steps to bring real change in the lives of poor masses.

He said the last PTI government doubled the national debt and record loans were obtained during its tenure. The circular debt which was Rs 1,148 billion, had jumped to Rs 2,400 billion during the said period, he added.

The legislator said the PTI violated the agreement made with the International Monetary Fund and other lenders which resulted in trust deficit. Despite so many challenges, no new tax was imposed except on few luxury items, he added.

He also criticized the PTI government for not bringing any economic reforms during its tenure.

He said the government had also announced targeted subsidy and Rs 35 billion had been specified for the Utility Stores Corporation for the provision of essential items at subsidized prices.

He said all political parties should join hands for CoE like CoD inked by former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto for strengthening of the democracy.