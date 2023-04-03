Senators call for devising solid mechanism for smooth distribution of 'Free Atta'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Lawmakers in the Upper House of Parliament on Monday urged the government to devise a solid mechanism for smooth distribution of 'Free Atta' among deserving people in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhunkhwa.

Speaking on point of orders, they pointed out some deaths in stampedes during distribution of 'Free Atta' in both provinces.

Haji Hiddiyatullah of Awami National Party, appreciating the Prime Minister for the initiative, said long queues were witnessed for receiving 'free Atta'. A mechanism should be devised so the needy people could get the flour at their doorsteps, he added.

Tahir Bizenjo of National Party said the people were facing problems in during the distribution of 'free atta' and they had to wait in long queues.

He called for taking steps to ensure smooth supply of 'Atta' to the people in a dignified manner.

Senator Fida Muhammad of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said some people had lost their lives during the distribution of 'free atta'. The government should provide free flour to them in a dignified manner, he added.

Senator Faisal Javed of PTI said there were some instances of mismanagement in the distribution of 'Free Atta' and the people had to face problems. The distribution system should be streamlined in order to make the process easy and efficient, he added.