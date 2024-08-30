Open Menu

Senators Call For Dialogue With Stakeholders To Stem Terrorism In Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2024 | 09:38 PM

The members of the Upper House of the Parliament on Friday urged the government to initiate dialogue with the relevant stakeholders including protesting women, girls and youth demanding rights to stem terrorism in Balochistan

Taking the floor, Senator Bilal Ahmed Khan of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) said Balochistan was the most impacted province from violence and terrorism was casting negative effects on the masses minds.

The decision makers and stakeholders should join heads to devise solutions for addressing the issue in Balochistan.

Senator Dr Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said unless the stakeholders were not taken onboard by the government including the women and children of Balochistan facing neglect, the issue of terrorism would continue to harm the peace and stability of the region.

Senator Kamran Murtaza of Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan (JUI-P) said during the apex committee meeting held the other day, nine more innocent people were killed in Balochistan in two different areas.

Senator Jan Muhammad of National Party said the Baloch nation has its own code of conduct in politics, social life and matters of serious concern based on honour, integrity, courage and respect towards others.

He said dialogue is must to end terrorism in Balochistan.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar proposed that the discussion should continue on Balochistan and the interior minister would brief the House after conclusion of his meetings at the highest forum with relevant stakeholders and state entities.

