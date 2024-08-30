Senators Call For Dialogue With Stakeholders To Stem Terrorism In Balochistan
Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2024 | 09:38 PM
The members of the Upper House of the Parliament on Friday urged the government to initiate dialogue with the relevant stakeholders including protesting women, girls and youth demanding rights to stem terrorism in Balochistan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) The members of the Upper House of the Parliament on Friday urged the government to initiate dialogue with the relevant stakeholders including protesting women, girls and youth demanding rights to stem terrorism in Balochistan.
Taking the floor, Senator Bilal Ahmed Khan of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) said Balochistan was the most impacted province from violence and terrorism was casting negative effects on the masses minds.
The decision makers and stakeholders should join heads to devise solutions for addressing the issue in Balochistan.
Senator Dr Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said unless the stakeholders were not taken onboard by the government including the women and children of Balochistan facing neglect, the issue of terrorism would continue to harm the peace and stability of the region.
Senator Kamran Murtaza of Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan (JUI-P) said during the apex committee meeting held the other day, nine more innocent people were killed in Balochistan in two different areas.
Senator Jan Muhammad of National Party said the Baloch nation has its own code of conduct in politics, social life and matters of serious concern based on honour, integrity, courage and respect towards others.
He said dialogue is must to end terrorism in Balochistan.
Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar proposed that the discussion should continue on Balochistan and the interior minister would brief the House after conclusion of his meetings at the highest forum with relevant stakeholders and state entities.
APP/ajb-tmg
Recent Stories
Issuance of CNICs to Afghan nationals: Court reserves verdict on bail applicatio ..
Inside story of PM Shehbaz's meeting with Maulana Fazl comes to light
107 power pilferers caught, Rs 8.45m fine imposed in MEPCO region in single day
Chairman Safora town inspect situation after rain
KPRA opens Sub-Office to facilitate taxpayers of southern region
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi grieved over demise of 12 of fami ..
Punjab govt intensifies wildlife protection on CM direction
River Ravi to flow as perennial river with its creek having 59 billion litres wa ..
Floodwater damages gas pipeline in Bolan, supply suspended to Balochistan
PPP Central Punjab leadership stresses consensus in selection of new party offic ..
Punjab Police to acquire armored vehicles, advanced weapons to launch operation ..
The derogatory behaviour of Iranian and Iraqi immigration authorities towards Pa ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Issuance of CNICs to Afghan nationals: Court reserves verdict on bail applications of 4 NADRA offici ..6 minutes ago
-
Inside story of PM Shehbaz's meeting with Maulana Fazl comes to light20 minutes ago
-
107 power pilferers caught, Rs 8.45m fine imposed in MEPCO region in single day9 minutes ago
-
Chairman Safora town inspect situation after rain9 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi grieved over demise of 12 of family members at Dir Up ..9 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt intensifies wildlife protection on CM direction9 minutes ago
-
River Ravi to flow as perennial river with its creek having 59 billion litres water: Mohsin27 minutes ago
-
Floodwater damages gas pipeline in Bolan, supply suspended to Balochistan27 minutes ago
-
PPP Central Punjab leadership stresses consensus in selection of new party officials27 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police to acquire armored vehicles, advanced weapons to launch operation against Kacha area b ..1 hour ago
-
The derogatory behaviour of Iranian and Iraqi immigration authorities towards Pakistani pilgrims goi ..1 hour ago
-
PPP highlights free, affordable pediatric heart surgeries in Pakistan27 minutes ago